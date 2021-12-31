home Culture 01 • January • Enero

Happy 2022! We celebrate the new year by updating our monthly calendar. The following are the mostly evergreen celebrations that occur year after year. Take the deep dive and learn about biologist’s day in Mexico, and the online anniversary of Wikipedia Day. We take note of MLK Day in the USA, Robert Burns Day in Scotland, and Invasion Day/Australia Day on the island continent.

January 1 New Years Day

January 6 Epiphany / Reyes Magos

January 15 Wikipedia Day

January 25 Robert Burns Day (Scotland)

January 25 Biologists’ Day = Día del Biólogo (Mexico)

January 25 is Biologists’ Day in México (Día del Biólogo)

January 26 Australia Day / Invasion Day (Australia)

Australia Day and Invasion Day
January 26

Floating Dates
Third Monday in January
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (USA)

Martin Luther King, Jr

Wellington Anniversary Day is the Monday that falls closest to January 22 and is observed as a public holiday within the old provincial boundaries.

