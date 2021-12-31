01 • January • Enero

Photo: Ron Mader, Eternity (Some rights reserved)

Happy 2022! We celebrate the new year by updating our monthly calendar. The following are the mostly evergreen celebrations that occur year after year. Take the deep dive and learn about biologist’s day in Mexico, and the online anniversary of Wikipedia Day. We take note of MLK Day in the USA, Robert Burns Day in Scotland, and Invasion Day/Australia Day on the island continent.

January 1 New Years Day

January 6 Epiphany / Reyes Magos

January 15 Wikipedia Day

January 25 Robert Burns Day (Scotland)

January 25 Biologists’ Day = Día del Biólogo (Mexico)

January 26 Australia Day / Invasion Day (Australia)

Floating Dates

Third Monday in January

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (USA)

Wellington Anniversary Day is the Monday that falls closest to January 22 and is observed as a public holiday within the old provincial boundaries.

Wikipedia

January

