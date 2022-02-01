home Culture 02 • February • Februar

Photo: Ron Mader, Seven Magic Mountains (Some rights reserved)

February is the month of love, of Valentine’s Day. The day before Valentine’s Day is World Radio Day and a week after Valentine’s Day is International Mother Language Day. Thanks, moms! February commemorates the Waitangi Treaty, first Sámi congress, the Jokkmokk Winter Market, the RAMSAR convention, and the Mexican constitution. In the USA: Superbowl, and a month-long reflection on Black history.

Birthdays include Charles Darwin, George Washington, and Bob Marley, whose circles around the sun were musical earthstrongs. Our Marley Party takes place February 6.

February 2 Dia de la Candelaria (Mexico / Spain)

Día de la Candelaria = Candlemas

February 2 Groundhog Day (USA and Canada)

Groundhog Day

February 2 World Wetlands Day

World Wetlands Day

February 5 Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) (Mexico)

February 6 Waitangi Day (Waitangi, New Zealand)

Waitangi Day

February 6 Sámi National Day

Sámi National Day

February 6 Birthday of Bob Marley

Bob Marley

February 10 World Pulses Day
Hashtags: #WorldPulsesDay #LovePulses

February 12 Birthday of Charles Darwin (born 1809)

Darwin Day

February 13 World Radio Day

World Radio Day

February 14 Valentine’s Day

Valentine

February 20 World Day of Social Justice

World Day of Social Justice

February 21 International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day

February 22 National Margarita Day (USA)

February 24 Flag Day (Mexico)

February Black History Month (USA)

Black History Month

Jokkmokk Winter Market is held the first weekend in February. (Jokkmokk, Sweden)

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day) is celebrated on the third Monday of February. (USA)

February

Earthstrong

