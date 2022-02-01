02 • February • Februar

Photo: Ron Mader, Seven Magic Mountains (Some rights reserved)
February is the month of love, of Valentine’s Day. The day before Valentine’s Day is World Radio Day and a week after Valentine’s Day is International Mother Language Day. Thanks, moms! February commemorates the Waitangi Treaty, first Sámi congress, the Jokkmokk Winter Market, the RAMSAR convention, and the Mexican constitution. In the USA: Superbowl, and a month-long reflection on Black history.
Birthdays include Charles Darwin, George Washington, and Bob Marley, whose circles around the sun were musical earthstrongs. Our Marley Party takes place February 6.
February 2 Dia de la Candelaria (Mexico / Spain)
February 2 Groundhog Day (USA and Canada)
February 2 World Wetlands Day
February 5 Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) (Mexico)
February 6 Waitangi Day (Waitangi, New Zealand)
February 6 Sámi National Day
February 6 Birthday of Bob Marley
February 10 World Pulses Day
Hashtags: #WorldPulsesDay #LovePulses
February 12 Birthday of Charles Darwin (born 1809)
February 13 World Radio Day
February 14 Valentine’s Day
February 20 World Day of Social Justice
February 21 International Mother Language Day
February 22 National Margarita Day (USA)
February Black History Month (USA)
Jokkmokk Winter Market is held the first weekend in February. (Jokkmokk, Sweden)
Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day) is celebrated on the third Monday of February. (USA)
