03 • March • Marzo

March Open Education Week
Annual celebrations
March 1 Yap Day (Micronesia)
March 1 Saint David’s Day (Wales) Dydd Gwyl Dewi Hapus – Happy St. David’s Day!
March 3 World Wildlife Day
March 8 International Women’s Day
March 17 St. Patrick’s Day (Ireland)
March 19 Folk Artist Day, Dia del Artesano (Oaxaca, Mexico)
March 20 UN International Day of Happiness
March 21 Equinox
March 21 Birthday: Benito Juárez (Mexico)
March 21 International Day of Forests
March 22 World Water Day
March 23 World Meteorological Day
March 23 Anniversary of Wright Brothers’ first flight in 1903
Floating
Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations held on the second Monday in March
Children’s Day – First Sunday in March (New Zealand)
March
