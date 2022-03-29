Photo: Kimberley Collins (@2kimi_collins), Royal Penguins (Some rights reserved)

We are celebrating the month of April, Opening Day in Major League Baseball, looking ahead to World Heritage Day, aka the International Day for Monuments and Sites. And happy Earth Day! This is the month of 420 and the continuing legalization of recreational marijuana in the USA. Curiously, same day as the founding of Mexican cities Santa Maria del Tule and Cancún. Freedom Day. Penguin Day. Anzac Day. Noise Awareness Day. Tapir Day. Children’s Day. Spanish Language Day … Dia del idioma español. National Park Week. Dark Sky Week.

Annual

April 1 April Fool’s Day (USA)

April 14 Día de las Américas

April 14-15 New Year celebration (Laos)

April 18 World Heritage Day

April 20 Founding of Santa Maria del Tule, Mexico

April 20 Founding (1970) of Cancún, Mexico

April 20 420

April 21 Birthday: John Muir (1838 – 1914) (Scotland / USA)

April 22 Earth Day

April 23 Saint George’s Day (England)

April 23 International Spanish Language Day (El Día Mundial del Idioma Español)

April 25 Anzac Day (Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand)

April 25 Founding of Oaxaca City

April 25 World Penguin Day

April 27 Freedom Day (South Africa)

April 27 World Tapir Day

April 30 Children’s Day (El Día Del Niño) (Mexico)

Floating Dates

April National Park Week (USA)

Last Friday in April Arbor Day (USA)

International Noise Awareness Day

Elsewhere on the Web

