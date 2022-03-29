Photo: Kimberley Collins (@2kimi_collins), Royal Penguins (Some rights reserved)
We are celebrating the month of April, Opening Day in Major League Baseball, looking ahead to World Heritage Day, aka the International Day for Monuments and Sites. And happy Earth Day! This is the month of 420 and the continuing legalization of recreational marijuana in the USA. Curiously, same day as the founding of Mexican cities Santa Maria del Tule and Cancún. Freedom Day. Penguin Day. Anzac Day. Noise Awareness Day. Tapir Day. Children’s Day. Spanish Language Day … Dia del idioma español. National Park Week. Dark Sky Week.
Annual
April 1 April Fool’s Day (USA)
April 14 Día de las Américas
April 14-15 New Year celebration (Laos)
Lao New Year
April 18 World Heritage Day
ICOMOS International Day for Monuments and Site
April 20 Founding of Santa Maria del Tule, Mexico
April 20 Founding (1970) of Cancún, Mexico
April 20 420
April 21 Birthday: John Muir (1838 – 1914) (Scotland / USA)
April 22 Earth Day
April 23 Saint George’s Day (England)
April 23 International Spanish Language Day (El Día Mundial del Idioma Español)
April 25 Anzac Day (Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand)
April 25 Founding of Oaxaca City
April 25 World Penguin Day
April 27 Freedom Day (South Africa)
April 27 World Tapir Day
April 30 Children’s Day (El Día Del Niño) (Mexico)
Children’s Day
Floating Dates
April National Park Week (USA)
Last Friday in April Arbor Day (USA)
Arbor Day
International Noise Awareness Day
Center for Hearing and Communication – Facebook
quiet.org
You Have to Make Some Noise to End It!
