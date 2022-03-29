home Culture 04 • April • Abril

04 • April • Abril

By Ron Mader   Posted in Culture
Posted on
Photo: Kimberley Collins (@2kimi_collins), Royal Penguins (Some rights reserved)

We are celebrating the month of April, Opening Day in Major League Baseball, looking ahead to World Heritage Day, aka the International Day for Monuments and Sites. And happy Earth Day! This is the month of 420 and the continuing legalization of recreational marijuana in the USA. Curiously, same day as the founding of Mexican cities Santa Maria del Tule and Cancún. Freedom Day. Penguin Day. Anzac Day. Noise Awareness Day. Tapir Day. Children’s Day. Spanish Language Day … Dia del idioma español. National Park Week. Dark Sky Week.

Annual
April 1 April Fool’s Day (USA)

April 14 Día de las Américas

April 14-15 New Year celebration (Laos)
Lao New Year

April 18 World Heritage Day
ICOMOS International Day for Monuments and Site

World Heritage Day

April 20 Founding of Santa Maria del Tule, Mexico

April 20 Founding (1970) of Cancún, Mexico

April 20 420

420

April 21 Birthday: John Muir (1838 – 1914) (Scotland / USA)

Life and Legacy of John Muir

April 22 Earth Day

What are your plans for Earth Day?

April 23 Saint George’s Day (England)

April 23 International Spanish Language Day (El Día Mundial del Idioma Español)

April 25 Anzac Day (Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand)

Anzac

April 25 Founding of Oaxaca City

April 25 World Penguin Day

April 27 Freedom Day (South Africa)

Freedom Day in South Africa

April 27 World Tapir Day

World Tapir Day

April 30 Children’s Day (El Día Del Niño) (Mexico)
Children’s Day

Floating Dates

April National Park Week (USA)

National Park Week

Last Friday in April Arbor Day (USA)
Arbor Day

Arbor Day

International Noise Awareness Day
Center for Hearing and CommunicationFacebook
quiet.org
You Have to Make Some Noise to End It!

Elsewhere on the Web
April Theme – National Park Service

Wikipedia
April

Planeta.com

Calendar
03 • March • Marzo
05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.