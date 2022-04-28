05 • May • Mayo

Photo: Ron Mader, Cape Town View (2011) (Some rights reserved)

We celebrate May Day, World Press Freedom Day, Cinco de Mayo, International Museum Day, European Day of Parks, Africa Day.

The first full week in May is recognized as National Travel and Tourism Week in the USA. The first Saturday in May is World Labyrinth Day. The third Friday in May is Endangered Species Day.

Local celebrations include May 15, the anniversary of the founding of Las Vegas and May 26 National Sorry Day in Australia and Independence Day in the country of Georgia.

We also celebrate May 21-22 as Diversity Days (May 21 is the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development and May 22 is the International Day of Biological Diversity.

Month

May is Bike Month in the USA

Annual

May 1 May Day

May 3 Dia de la Santa Cruz / El Día del Albañil (Bricklayers Day) (Mexico)

Wikipedia

Fiesta de las Cruces

May 3 World Press Freedom Day

May 5 Cinco de Mayo (Mexico)

May 10 Mother’s Day (Mexico)

May 15 Anniversary of the founding of the city of Las Vegas (May 15, 1905)

May 15 Día del Maestro (Teachers’ Day) (Mexico)

May 16 World Fish Migration Day

May 17 National Day of Norway (Norwegian Constitution Day)

May 17 International Recycling Day



May 18 International Museum Day

May 20 World Bee Day. Hashtag: #WorldBeeDay

May 21 International Tea Day

May 21 – 22 Diversity Days

May 21 World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

May 22 International Day of Biological Diversity

May 23 World Turtle Day

May 24 European Day of Parks

May 25 Africa Day

African Liberation Day – Wikipedia

sahistory.org.za – @sahistoryonline

africaday.ie

May 25 Towel Day (Celebration of the work of Douglas Adams)

May 26 National Sorry Day (Australia)

May 26 Georgia Independence Day

Floating

First Sunday in May Dawn Chorus Day

First full week in May is recognized as National Travel and Tourism Week, a tradition first celebrated in 1984, established by a Congressional joint resolution passed in 1983. (USA)

National Teacher Day is on Tuesday during Teacher Appreciation Week, the first full week of May.

First Saturday in May is World Labyrinth Day

labyrinthsociety.org/world-labyrinth-day

First Sunday in May International Permaculture Day

Second Saturday in May (North America)

International Migratory Bird Day (IMBD), the signature program of EFTA, is the only international education program that highlights and celebrates the migration of nearly 350 species of migratory birds “between nesting habitats in North America and non-breeding grounds in Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.”

Second Sunday in May (USA)

Mother’s Day

Third Friday in May Endangered Species Day is held the third Friday in May and recognizes the national conservation effort to protect our nation’s endangered species and their habitats. Hashtag: #EndangeredSpeciesDay (USA)

Last Monday in May Memorial Day (USA)

Elsewhere on the Web

May Theme – National Park Service

Wikipedia

May

