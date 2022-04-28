05 • May • Mayo

Photo: Ron Mader, Cape Town View (2011) (Some rights reserved)
We celebrate May Day, World Press Freedom Day, Cinco de Mayo, International Museum Day, European Day of Parks, Africa Day.
The first full week in May is recognized as National Travel and Tourism Week in the USA. The first Saturday in May is World Labyrinth Day. The third Friday in May is Endangered Species Day.
Local celebrations include May 15, the anniversary of the founding of Las Vegas and May 26 National Sorry Day in Australia and Independence Day in the country of Georgia.
We also celebrate May 21-22 as Diversity Days (May 21 is the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development and May 22 is the International Day of Biological Diversity.
Month
May is Bike Month in the USA
Annual
May 1 May Day
May 3 Dia de la Santa Cruz / El Día del Albañil (Bricklayers Day) (Mexico)
Wikipedia
Fiesta de las Cruces
May 3 World Press Freedom Day
May 5 Cinco de Mayo (Mexico)
May 10 Mother’s Day (Mexico)
May 15 Anniversary of the founding of the city of Las Vegas (May 15, 1905)
May 15 Día del Maestro (Teachers’ Day) (Mexico)
May 16 World Fish Migration Day
May 17 National Day of Norway (Norwegian Constitution Day)
May 17 International Recycling Day
May 18 International Museum Day
May 20 World Bee Day. Hashtag: #WorldBeeDay
May 21 International Tea Day
May 21 – 22 Diversity Days
May 21 World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development
May 22 International Day of Biological Diversity
May 23 World Turtle Day
May 24 European Day of Parks
May 25 Africa Day
African Liberation Day – Wikipedia
sahistory.org.za – @sahistoryonline
africaday.ie
May 25 Towel Day (Celebration of the work of Douglas Adams)
May 26 National Sorry Day (Australia)
May 26 Georgia Independence Day
Floating
First Sunday in May Dawn Chorus Day
First full week in May is recognized as National Travel and Tourism Week, a tradition first celebrated in 1984, established by a Congressional joint resolution passed in 1983. (USA)
National Teacher Day is on Tuesday during Teacher Appreciation Week, the first full week of May.
First Saturday in May is World Labyrinth Day
labyrinthsociety.org/world-labyrinth-day
First Sunday in May International Permaculture Day
Second Saturday in May (North America)
International Migratory Bird Day (IMBD), the signature program of EFTA, is the only international education program that highlights and celebrates the migration of nearly 350 species of migratory birds “between nesting habitats in North America and non-breeding grounds in Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.”
Second Sunday in May (USA)
Mother’s Day
Third Friday in May Endangered Species Day is held the third Friday in May and recognizes the national conservation effort to protect our nation’s endangered species and their habitats. Hashtag: #EndangeredSpeciesDay (USA)
Last Monday in May Memorial Day (USA)
May Theme – National Park Service
May
