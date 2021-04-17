06 • June • Junio

Photo: NASA Astronaut
Planeta.com strives to showcase cultural and environmental markers, campaigns, and celebrations around the globe. Here is our calendar for June with links to World Environment Day, Solstice, World Oceans Day, World Giraffe Day, National Day of Sweden, Mabo Day, and Juneteenth. We are joining friends in the honoring Valentina’s Day.
Events
June 3 Mabo Day
June 5 World Environment Day
June 6 National Day of Sweden
June 8 World Oceans Day
June 8-11 Anniversary of Cook’s Landing
Cooktown, Queensland – The annual event commemorates the landing of Lt. James Cook in 1770 and includes a fully costumed re-enactment of his first meeting with the Guugu Yimithirr and Kuku Yalanji people.
June 12 Declaration of Independence (Philippines)
June 16 Valentina’s Day
June 19 Juneteenth
June 19 World Albatross Day
June 20-21 Solstice
June in the Northern Hemisphere is the seasonal equivalent to December in the Southern Hemisphere and vice versa. The month of June — in the Northern Hemisphere — is in Spring until the solstice, when the first day of summer begins.
June 21 National Indigenous Peoples Day (Canada)
June 21 World Giraffe Day
June 29 Saint’s Day of San Pedro and San Pablo, used a date to plant Marigolds (Cempasúchil) flowers for Day of the Dead (Mexico)
June 30 Asteroid Day
Month-long Celebrations
Floating Dates
First Friday in June National Doughnut Day
First Saturday in June National Trails Day
Third Saturday in June International Surfing Day
Third Sunday in June Father’s Day
Matariki in June or July
Quotes
June: The time to make hay.
– Cupid’s Cyclopedia
