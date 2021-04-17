06 • June • Junio

Planeta.com strives to showcase cultural and environmental markers, campaigns, and celebrations around the globe. Here is our calendar for June with links to World Environment Day, Solstice, World Oceans Day, World Giraffe Day, National Day of Sweden, Mabo Day, and Juneteenth. We are joining friends in the honoring Valentina’s Day.

Events

June 3 Mabo Day

June 5 World Environment Day

June 6 National Day of Sweden

June 8 World Oceans Day

June 8-11 Anniversary of Cook’s Landing

Cooktown, Queensland – The annual event commemorates the landing of Lt. James Cook in 1770 and includes a fully costumed re-enactment of his first meeting with the Guugu Yimithirr and Kuku Yalanji people.

June 12 Declaration of Independence (Philippines)

June 16 Valentina’s Day

June 19 Juneteenth

June 19 World Albatross Day



June 20-21 Solstice

June in the Northern Hemisphere is the seasonal equivalent to December in the Southern Hemisphere and vice versa. The month of June — in the Northern Hemisphere — is in Spring until the solstice, when the first day of summer begins.



June 21 National Indigenous Peoples Day (Canada)

June 21 World Giraffe Day



June 29 Saint’s Day of San Pedro and San Pablo, used a date to plant Marigolds (Cempasúchil) flowers for Day of the Dead (Mexico)



June 30 Asteroid Day

Month-long Celebrations



Floating Dates

First Friday in June National Doughnut Day

First Saturday in June National Trails Day



Third Saturday in June International Surfing Day

Third Sunday in June Father’s Day



Matariki in June or July



June

