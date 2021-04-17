home Culture 06 • June • Junio

06 • June • Junio

By Ron Mader   Posted in Culture
Posted on
Photo: NASA Astronaut

Planeta.com strives to showcase cultural and environmental markers, campaigns, and celebrations around the globe. Here is our calendar for June with links to World Environment Day, SolsticeWorld Oceans Day, World Giraffe Day, National Day of Sweden, Mabo Day, and Juneteenth. We are joining friends in the honoring Valentina’s Day.

Events
June 3 Mabo Day

Mabo Day

June 5 World Environment Day

World Environment Day

June 6 National Day of Sweden

Sveriges Nationaldag (National Day of Sweden)

June 8 World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day

June 8-11 Anniversary of Cook’s Landing
CooktownQueensland – The annual event commemorates the landing of Lt. James Cook in 1770 and includes a fully costumed re-enactment of his first meeting with the Guugu Yimithirr and Kuku Yalanji people.
captaincooksociety.com

June 12 Declaration of Independence (Philippines)

June 16 Valentina’s Day

Valentina’s Day

June 19 Juneteenth

Juneteenth

June 19 World Albatross Day

World Albatross Day

June 20-21 Solstice
June in the Northern Hemisphere is the seasonal equivalent to December in the Southern Hemisphere and vice versa. The month of June — in the Northern Hemisphere — is in Spring until the solstice, when the first day of summer begins.

Solstice

June 21 National Indigenous Peoples Day (Canada)

June 21 World Giraffe Day

World Giraffe Day

June 29 Saint’s Day of San Pedro and San Pablo, used a date to plant Marigolds (Cempasúchil) flowers for Day of the Dead (Mexico)

Marigolds = Cempasúchil

June 30 Asteroid Day

Asteroid Day

Month-long Celebrations

30 Days Wild

Floating Dates

First Friday in June National Doughnut Day

First Saturday in June National Trails Day

National Trails Day

Third Saturday in June International Surfing Day

Third Sunday in June Father’s Day

Fathers’ Day

Matariki in June or July

Matariki

Quotes
June: The time to make hay.
– Cupid’s Cyclopedia

Wikipedia
June

Planeta.com

Calendar
05 • May • Mayo
07 • July • Julio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.