Culture

07 // July // Julio

ByGuest Contributor

Jun 21, 2023
Photo: Comisión Mexicana de Filmaciones, Divisadero (Some rights reserved)

Planeta.com showcases cultural and environmental campaigns and celebrations around the globe. Here is our calendar for July with links to Independence Days in the USA and Peru, Matariki, Canada Day, Reggae Day, Bastille Day, Mandela Day, World Listening Day, International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, International Tiger Day, and World Ranger Day.

July 1 Canada Day (Canada)

Canada Day

July 1 International Reggae Day

International Reggae Day

July 1 Territory Day #TerritoryDay (NT, Australia)

July 3 Saint Day: Tomás el Apóstol (Mexico)

July 4 Independence Day (USA)

July 4 in the USA

July 6 Frida Kahlo Birthday (Mexico)

Frida Kahlo

July 7 World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day

July 11 World Population Day

July 14 Bastille Day (France)

Bastille Day

July 18 Mandela Day (South Africa)

Nelson Mandela

July 18 World Listening Day

World Listening Day

July 20 Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing

July 20 and looking up at the moon

July 26 International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

Mangrove Day

July 28 Independence Day (Perú)

July 29 International Tiger Day

International Tiger Day

July 31 World Ranger Day

World Ranger Day

Variable Dates
First Sunday in July until the following Sunday. NAIDOC (the National Aboriginal Islander Day Observance Committee) Week is an Australian observance.

First or Second Wednesday of July, Fiesta del Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca

July Three Rivers Festival (Fort WayneIndiana).

Second Thursday in July, National Tree Day (Día Nacional del Árbol) México

Mexico’s National Tree Day (Día Nacional del Árbol)

Third Saturday in July Parks Day (Canada)

Last two Mondays after July 16 (delayed a week if the first Monday after the 16th is July 18), Guelaguetza (Oaxaca, Mexico)

4th Sunday in July International Bog Day

Bog Day

Last Sunday in July National Tree Day (Australia)
treeday.planetark.org

Matariki in June or July

Matariki

July Theme – National Park Service

Translating: What’s on the calendar in July?
Spanish: ¿Qué hay en el calendario en july?
German: Was steht im Juli auf dem Kalender?

Wikipedia
July

