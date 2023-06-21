07 // July // Julio

Photo: Comisión Mexicana de Filmaciones, Divisadero (Some rights reserved)
Planeta.com showcases cultural and environmental campaigns and celebrations around the globe. Here is our calendar for July with links to Independence Days in the USA and Peru, Matariki, Canada Day, Reggae Day, Bastille Day, Mandela Day, World Listening Day, International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, International Tiger Day, and World Ranger Day.
July 1 Canada Day (Canada)
July 1 International Reggae Day
July 1 Territory Day #TerritoryDay (NT, Australia)
July 3 Saint Day: Tomás el Apóstol (Mexico)
July 4 Independence Day (USA)
July 6 Frida Kahlo Birthday (Mexico)
July 7 World Chocolate Day
July 11 World Population Day
July 14 Bastille Day (France)
July 18 Mandela Day (South Africa)
July 18 World Listening Day
July 20 Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing
July 26 International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem
July 28 Independence Day (Perú)
July 29 International Tiger Day
July 31 World Ranger Day
Variable Dates
First Sunday in July until the following Sunday. NAIDOC (the National Aboriginal Islander Day Observance Committee) Week is an Australian observance.
First or Second Wednesday of July, Fiesta del Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca
July Three Rivers Festival (Fort Wayne, Indiana).
Second Thursday in July, National Tree Day (Día Nacional del Árbol) México
Third Saturday in July Parks Day (Canada)
Last two Mondays after July 16 (delayed a week if the first Monday after the 16th is July 18), Guelaguetza (Oaxaca, Mexico)
4th Sunday in July International Bog Day
Last Sunday in July National Tree Day (Australia)
treeday.planetark.org
Matariki in June or July
