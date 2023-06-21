07 // July // Julio

Planeta.com showcases cultural and environmental campaigns and celebrations around the globe. Here is our calendar for July with links to Independence Days in the USA and Peru, Matariki, Canada Day, Reggae Day, Bastille Day, Mandela Day, World Listening Day, International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, International Tiger Day, and World Ranger Day.

July 1 Canada Day (Canada)

July 1 International Reggae Day

July 1 Territory Day #TerritoryDay (NT, Australia)

July 3 Saint Day: Tomás el Apóstol (Mexico)

July 4 Independence Day (USA)

July 6 Frida Kahlo Birthday (Mexico)

July 7 World Chocolate Day

July 11 World Population Day

July 14 Bastille Day (France)

July 18 Mandela Day (South Africa)

July 18 World Listening Day

July 20 Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing

July 26 International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

July 28 Independence Day (Perú)

July 29 International Tiger Day

July 31 World Ranger Day

Variable Dates

First Sunday in July until the following Sunday. NAIDOC (the National Aboriginal Islander Day Observance Committee) Week is an Australian observance.

First or Second Wednesday of July, Fiesta del Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca

July Three Rivers Festival (Fort Wayne, Indiana).

Second Thursday in July, National Tree Day (Día Nacional del Árbol) México

Third Saturday in July Parks Day (Canada)

Last two Mondays after July 16 (delayed a week if the first Monday after the 16th is July 18), Guelaguetza (Oaxaca, Mexico)

4th Sunday in July International Bog Day

Last Sunday in July National Tree Day (Australia)

treeday.planetark.org

Matariki in June or July

Elsewhere on the Web

July Theme – National Park Service

Translating: What’s on the calendar in July?

Spanish: ¿Qué hay en el calendario en july?

German: Was steht im Juli auf dem Kalender?

Wikipedia

July

Planeta.com