08 • August • Agosto

What’s on the August calendar?

Aug 9, International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

Aug 12, World Elephant Day

Aug 14, Navajo Code Talkers Day

Aug 15, Independence Day

Aug 25 Founder’s Day, National Park Service (USA)

Check out National Heritage Week, Ireland.

August 1 Swiss National Day (Switzerland)

August 6 Independence Day (Bolivia)

August 9 Books Lovers Day

August 10 Ecuador declares independence from spain (1809)

August 9-14 Perseid Meteor Shower – The Perseid meteor shower sparks when the Earth passes through a stream of debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. The shower is visible from mid-July each year, with the peak in activity being between August 9 and 14, depending on the particular location of the stream.

August 14 Navajo Code Talkers Day

August 15 Assumption of Virgin Mary

August 15 Independence Day (India)

August 15 Ferragosto (Italy)

August 19 World Photography Day

August 24 Día de Parques Nacionales de Costa Rica (National Parks Day) (Costa Rica)

August 25 Founder’s Day, National Park Service (USA)

August 30 Melbourne Daycommemorates the day the first European settlers landed on the north bank of the Yarra River from the schooner Enterprize in 1835. (Melbourne, Australia)

Floating Dates

August Edinburgh Festival (Scotland)

August Darwin Festival (Darwin, Australia)

August National Heritage Week (Ireland)

August

