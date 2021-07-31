home Culture 08 • August • Agosto

Photo: Vince O’Sullivan, Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe

What’s on the August calendar?

Aug 9, International Day of the World’s Indigenous People
Aug 12, World Elephant Day
Aug 14, Navajo Code Talkers Day
Aug 15, Independence Day
Aug 25 Founder’s Day, National Park Service (USA)

Check out National Heritage Week, Ireland.

August 1 Swiss National Day (Switzerland)

August 1 Pachamama Day

Pachamama

August 6 Independence Day (Bolivia)

August 9 International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

August 9 Books Lovers Day

Book Lovers Day

August 10 Ecuador declares independence from spain (1809)

August 12 World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day

August 13 International Lefthanders Day
August 9-14 Perseid Meteor Shower – The Perseid meteor shower sparks when the Earth passes through a stream of debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. The shower is visible from mid-July each year, with the peak in activity being between August 9 and 14, depending on the particular location of the stream.
August 14 Navajo Code Talkers Day

Navajo Code Talkers Day

August 15 Assumption of Virgin Mary
Assumption of Mary – Wikipedia

August 15 Independence Day (India)

India Independence Day

August 15 Ferragosto (Italy)

August 19 World Photography Day

August 19 is World Photography Day

August 24 Día de Parques Nacionales de Costa Rica (National Parks Day) (Costa Rica)

Costa Rica Parks

August 25 Founder’s Day, National Park Service (USA)

August 25 is Founders’ Day for the National Park Service

August 30 Melbourne Day commemorates the day the first European settlers landed on the north bank of the Yarra River from the schooner Enterprize in 1835. (Melbourne, Australia)

Floating Dates
August Edinburgh Festival (Scotland)
August Darwin Festival (Darwin, Australia)
August National Heritage Week (Ireland)

Heritage Week in Ireland

August

