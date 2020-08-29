09 • September • Septiembre

September is mes de la patria in Mexico, biodiversity month in Australia and tourism month in South Africa.

September 8 is International Literacy Day which we celebrate efforts of inspired digital literacy, particularly those that conserve Indigenous languages.

September 27 is World Tourism Day followed a day later.

First Monday in September is Labor Day in the USA and traditional end of summer holiday. Also in the USA, #HispanicHeritageMonth starts mid-September and continues through mid-October.

Fun days include September 19 Talk Like a Pirate Day. Roll your Rs.

Annual

September is ‘Wiki Loves Monuments’ around the world



September 6 Indigenous Literacy Day (Australia)

September 7 International Day of the Manatee

September 7 Threatened Species Day (Australia)

Threatened Species Day is a national day held each year on September 7 to commemorate the death of the last remaining Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine) at Hobart Zoo in 1936. It is a time to reflect on what has happened in the past and how we can protect our threatened species in the future.

September 10 Battle of St. George’s Caye Day (Belize)

September 16 Independence Day (Mexico)

green, white and red

#SeptiembreMesDeLaPatria



September 17 Anniversary

September 21 International Day of Peace

September 21 Armenia Independence Day

September 22 is World Rhino Day

September 21 Independence Day (Belize)

September 28 International Day for Universal Access to Information

September 29 Feast Day of San Miguel Arcángel (Mexico)

September 29 Día Nacional del Maíz (National Corn Day) (Mexico)

September 30 International Translation Day

Floating

Oktoberfest

Second Sunday in September National Bilby Day (Australia)

Last Saturday in September Public Lands Day (USA)

3rd Friday in September Park(ing) Day

4th Friday in September Native American Day (California)

Last Sunday in September World Rivers Day



September Brisbane Writers Festival

