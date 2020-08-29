home Culture 09 • September • Septiembre

09 • September • Septiembre

By Ron Mader   Posted in Culture
Posted on
Photo: Melissa Biggs, Templo Mayor

September is mes de la patria in Mexicobiodiversity month in Australia and tourism month in South Africa.

September 8 is International Literacy Day which we celebrate efforts of inspired digital literacy, particularly those that conserve Indigenous languages.

September 27 is World Tourism Day followed a day later.

First Monday in September is Labor Day in the USA and traditional end of summer holiday. Also in the USA, #HispanicHeritageMonth starts mid-September and continues through mid-October.

Fun days include September 19 Talk Like a Pirate Day. Roll your Rs.

Annual
September is biodiversity month in Australia
September is mes de la patría in Mexico
September is tourism month in South Africa

September is ‘Wiki Loves Monuments’ around the world

Wiki Loves Monuments

September 6 Indigenous Literacy Day (Australia)

September 6 is Indigenous Literacy Day

September 7 International Day of the Manatee

September 7 Threatened Species Day (Australia)
Threatened Species Day is a national day held each year on September 7 to commemorate the death of the last remaining Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine) at Hobart Zoo in 1936. It is a time to reflect on what has happened in the past and how we can protect our threatened species in the future.

Australia’s Threatened Species Day

September 8 International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day is September 8

September 10 Battle of St. George’s Caye Day (Belize)

September 16 Independence Day (Mexico)
green, white and red
#SeptiembreMesDeLaPatria

Fiestas Patrias (México)

September 17 Anniversary

Mexico City’s National Anthropology Museum

September 19 Talk Like a Pirate Day

Talk Like a Pirate Day

September 21 International Day of Peace

September 21 Armenia Independence Day

September 22 is World Rhino Day

September 21 Independence Day (Belize)

September 27 World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day

September 28 International Day for Universal Access to Information

International Day for Universal Access to Information

September 29 Feast Day of San Miguel Arcángel (Mexico)

September 29 Día Nacional del Maíz (National Corn Day) (Mexico)

September 29 is National Corn Day in Mexico #DíaNacionaldelMaíz

September 30 International Translation Day

International Translation Day

Floating

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

First Monday in September Labor Day (USA)

Labor Day in the USA

Second Sunday in September National Bilby Day (Australia)

National Bilby Day

Last Saturday in September Public Lands Day (USA)

National Public Lands Day

3rd Friday in September Park(ing) Day

4th Friday in September Native American Day (California)

Last Sunday in September World Rivers Day

World Rivers Day

September Brisbane Writers Festival

Wikipedia
September

Planeta.com

Calendar
08 • August • Agosto
10 • October • Octubre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.