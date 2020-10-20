10 • October • Octubre

What’s on the calendar in October? There’s Earth Science Week – Nethui – Halloween – Native American Day – Indigenous Peoples Day – Archaeology Day – Nevada Day – National Fossil Day – Nevada Day – World Animal Day – World Food Day – Open Access Week – and those are some of the evergreen events.

Plus, we are still celebrating Oktoberfest, which began mid-September.

October 4 World Animal Day

October 12 World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

worldday.org

October 12 Día de la Raza

October 16 National Ride To Work Day (Australia)

facebook.com/ridetoworkprogram

bicycle_network

October 16 World Food Day

October 20 World Statistics Day

unstats.un.org/unsd/wsd

October 22 World Wombat Day

wombats

October 24 UN Day

October 27 World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

Check out the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage and the Memory of the World Programme

http://britishlibrary.typepad.co.uk/sound-and-vision/2013/10/world-day-for-audiovisual-heritage.html

October 31 Halloween

October 31 is World Cities Day.

Floating Dates

First week in October

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Postponed to 2021

Second full week in October

Earth Science Week

earthsciweek.org

@earthsciweek

Since October 1998, the American Geosciences Institute has organized this national and international event to help the public gain a better understanding and appreciation for the Earth Sciences and to encourage stewardship of the Earth.

Second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day

Second Monday of October Thanksgiving (Canada)

L’Action de grâce

Second Monday of October Native American Day (USA)

timeanddate.com

October National Fossil Day

Second Friday in October World Egg Day

Think egg

Flickr pics

́La Journée mondiale de l’Œuf (French)

Día Mundial del Huevo (Spanish)

Der Welt‐Eiertag (German)

Third Saturday in October International Archaeology Day

http://www.archaeological.org/archaeologyday/about

http://www.archaeological.org/archaeologyday

Last Friday in October Nevada Day

Last full week of October Open Access Week is an annual scholarly event which takes place during the last full week of October in a multitude of locations both on- and offline around the world. Activities include talks, webinars and public workshops of open access.

Wikipedia

October

