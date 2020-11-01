There are noteworthy events in November that shape the conversation on Planeta.com. We celebrate Day of the Dead on November 1st and 2nd. There is also the US Thanksgiving (fourth Thursday of the month). We celebrate Garifuna Settlement Day in Belize and Revolution Day in Mexico. Enter month of November is Native American Heritage Month in the USA.

November 1 and 2 Day of the Dead

November 1 All Saints’ Day – Wikipedia

November 2 All Souls’ Day – Wikipedia

November 5 Folk Artist Day, Dia del Artesano (Ecuador)

November 6 National Parks Day (Argentina)

November 10 World Science Day

November 11 Armistice Day

November 12 Postal Carriers’ Day (Mexico)

November 19 International Men’s Day

November 19 Garifuna Settlement Day (Belize)

November 19 World Toilet Day

November 13-21 Leonids meteor shower

Leonid meteor shower: Light streaks of comet debris

November 20 Revolution Day (Mexico)

November 21 St Cecilia’s Day

No music day

Mariachis at the Basilica de Guadalupe (Mexico)

Simon & Garfunkel – Cecilia

November 22 John F. Kennedy Assassination (USA)

November 30 Computer Security Day

Floating Dates

Responsible Tourism Day is held in conjunction with the World Travel Market in early November

Fourth Thursday in November Thanksgiving (USA)

Last Saturday in November

Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month is held in November in the USA and join in paying tribute to the ancestry, present, and future of Indigenous peoples in the USA. Among the institutions with major celebrations: the Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution, and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Movember (a portmanteau of the words ‘Moustache’ and ‘November’), is an annual month-long event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November. The event has been claimed to have been invented in 1999 by group of Australian men from Adelaide

Wikipedia

November

More about the photo

Planeta.com