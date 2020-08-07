home 2020, Indigenous International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2020

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2020

Poster: Indigenous Day

The United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is observed each year on August 9 to promote and protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples. The commemoration takes place on in recognition of the first meeting of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982.

