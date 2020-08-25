home 2020 2020 Calendar

2020 Calendar

By Guest Contributor
What’s on your 2020 calendar? Here is what we are paying attention:

February
Responsible Travel Week 2020

World Radio Day

Mother Language Day

March
Open Education Week

Eucalypt Day

April
Friday of Sorrows (Viernes de Dolores)

World Heritage Day

Earth Day

May
Diversity Days

International Museum Day

National Travel and Tourism Week

Reveil

June
World Environment Day

World Giraffe Day

August

Indigenous Peoples Day

September
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)

Global Goals Live

World Tourism Day

Literacy Day

October
November
Day of the Dead

Responsible Tourism Day

Year-Long Celebrations
International Year of Plant Health

60th anniversary of Brasilia

Postponed
IUCN Congress

World Heritage

Climate COP

CBD COP 15

Recommended Listening
Here Comes 2020 – Afropop
https://soundcloud.com/afropop-worldwide/here-comes-2020

Headlines
Get Ready for the ’20s!
Anniversaries

Translating: What’s still on the calendar?
Spanish: ¿Qué hay en el calendario?
Afrikaans: Wat staan nog op die kalender?
German: Was steht noch auf dem Kalender?
Greek: Τι είναι ακόμα στο ημερολόγιο;?
Japanese: カレンダーにはまだ何がありますか？

Elsewhere on the Web
CONABIO 2020 Calendar

Wikipedia
2020

Planeta.com

2020 Rolling Coverage
Buzzword Bingo 2020
Attention


Calendar
Responsible Travel Week

