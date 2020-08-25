Poster
What’s on your 2020 calendar? Here is what we are paying attention:
February
Responsible Travel Week 2020
World Radio Day
Mother Language Day
March
Open Education Week
Eucalypt Day
April
Friday of Sorrows (Viernes de Dolores)
World Heritage Day
Earth Day
May
Diversity Days
International Museum Day
National Travel and Tourism Week
Reveil
June
World Environment Day
World Giraffe Day
August
Indigenous Peoples Day
September
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)
Global Goals Live
World Tourism Day
Literacy Day
October
tk
November
Day of the Dead
Responsible Tourism Day
Year-Long Celebrations
International Year of Plant Health
60th anniversary of Brasilia
Postponed
IUCN Congress
World Heritage
Climate COP
CBD COP 15
Recommended Listening
Here Comes 2020 – Afropop
https://soundcloud.com/afropop-worldwide/here-comes-2020
Headlines
Get Ready for the ’20s!
State of the World 2020: Bruce Sterling and Jon Lebkowsky
Anniversaries
