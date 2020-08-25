Poster

What’s on your 2020 calendar? Here is what we are paying attention:

February

Responsible Travel Week 2020

World Radio Day



Mother Language Day



March

Open Education Week



Eucalypt Day



April

Friday of Sorrows (Viernes de Dolores)



World Heritage Day



Earth Day



May

Diversity Days



International Museum Day



National Travel and Tourism Week



Reveil



June

World Environment Day



World Giraffe Day



August



Indigenous Peoples Day



September

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)



Global Goals Live



World Tourism Day



Literacy Day



October

tk

November

Day of the Dead

Responsible Tourism Day

Year-Long Celebrations

International Year of Plant Health

60th anniversary of Brasilia



Postponed

IUCN Congress



World Heritage



Climate COP



CBD COP 15

Recommended Listening

Here Comes 2020 – Afropop

https://soundcloud.com/afropop-worldwide/here-comes-2020

Headlines

Get Ready for the ’20s!

State of the World 2020: Bruce Sterling and Jon Lebkowsky

Anniversaries

Translating: What’s still on the calendar?

Spanish: ¿Qué hay en el calendario?

Afrikaans: Wat staan nog op die kalender?

German: Was steht noch auf dem Kalender?

Greek: Τι είναι ακόμα στο ημερολόγιο;?

Japanese: カレンダーにはまだ何がありますか？

Elsewhere on the Web

CONABIO 2020 Calendar

Wikipedia

2020

Planeta.com



