2020 Faves

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Hearts

Thank you 2020 for a few bright lights around the world as we learned to adapt to the COVID19 pandemic locally and globally.

Personally, I learned how to use Zoom and make the most of newfound video conversations with friends, family, and allies. For more passive watching, I tuned into more YouTube and YouTube TV than other streaming services in order to watch helpful how to videos and remote conferences. These bits that helped improve Planeta.com are featured on this page. Here are some of our fave apps, buzzwords, podcasts, and videos in 2020.

App of the Year: Zoom
Buzzword of the Year: Sonder
Videos of the Year: ByT Band: Sesiones al Natural

Language

Buzzword Bingo 2020

Quaranstreaming Faves

Normal Mexican Guy
El Foco En Bici
ByT Band: Sesiones al Natural
Cantones del Ecuador = Ecuador Cantons
Nature Tracks

Devices

Google Nest
Instant Pot

Apps

Kumoontun
Radio Paradise
YouTube TV
Zoom

Continuing Faves

Bike Share in Las Vegas
Baltimore’s Trash Wheels

Recommended Listening

Reveil 2020
Podcast Faves 2020

Misc Notes

2020 was the International Year of Plant Health.

Planeta

Twitter Faves
Faves
2020 Calendar

