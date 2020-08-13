Digital Activism meets Indigenous Language Activism

Poster

Intercambios en Vivo

The program will explore through different interviews the issue of digital activism of Indigenous languages in Mexico and Canada. En español

Our host team will guide us as we explore the emergence of Indigenous language digital activism on a “Live Exchanges” broadcast program. With special guests, this program will highlight experiences and perspectives on the role of technology and the Internet in Indigenous language revitalization efforts in both Mexico and Canada. The program will also discuss some of the early efforts to convene and facilitate connections between Indigenous languages. Indigenous communities in Mexico that adopt and adapt technology in their work with their languages, as well as examine different interpretations of what exactly is digital activism of Indigenous languages. We will also hear from an innovative and collaborative initiative in British Columbia about its process of supporting First Nations communities who wish to incorporate technology according to their self-determined needs. There will also be dynamic video exchanges between defenders and activists of their languages ​​in the two regions. Stay tuned to the Twitter account @ActLenguas to receive more information from some of the invited people. Another important element of this program will be the integration of comments and other types of participation through social networks. This with the purpose of integrating more perspectives from different experiences of promoting languages ​​on the Internet.The program will be carried out within the agenda of the National Indigenous Languages ​​Fair (FLIN) organized by the National Institute of Indigenous Languages ​​(INALI ) from Mexico, which will take place online from August 9 to November 25, 2020. The broadcast program can be found on the Activismo Lenguas Facebook page and on the Rising Voices YouTube channel.

Nuestro equipo de anfitriones nos guiarán mientras exploremos la aparición del activismo digital de lenguas indígenas en un programa de transmisión “Intercambios en vivo”. Con invitados especiales, este programa destacará experiencias y perspectivas sobre el papel de la tecnología e Internet en los esfuerzos de revitalización de lenguas indígenas tanto en México como en Canadá.El programa también analizará algunos de los primeros esfuerzos por convocar y facilitar las conexiones entre las comunidades indígenas en México que adoptan y adaptan la tecnología en su trabajo con sus lenguas, así como examinar diferentes interpretaciones de lo que es exactamente el activismo digital de lenguas indígenas. También escucharemos de una iniciativa innovadora y colaborativa en Columbia Británica sobre su proceso de apoyo a las comunidades de las Primeras Naciones que desean incorporar tecnología de acuerdo con sus necesidades autodeterminadas. También habrá intercambios dinámicos de video entre defensores y activistas de sus lenguas en las dos regiones. Estén atentos a la cuenta de Twitter @ActLenguas para recibir más información de algunas de las personas invitadas.Otro elemento importante de este programa será la integración de los comentarios y otros tipos de participación a través de las redes sociales. Esto con el propósito de integrar más perspectivas desde diferentes experiencias de promoción de las lenguas en Internet.El programa se llevará a cabo dentro de la agenda de la Feria de las Lenguas Indígenas Nacionales (FLIN) organizada por el Instituto Nacional de Lenguas Indígenas (INALI) de México, que se realizará en línea del 9 de agosto al 25 de noviembre de 2020. Se puede encontrar el programa de transmisión en la página de Facebook de Activismo Lenguas y en el canal de YouTube de Rising Voices.

Questions

How can non-Indigenous people best support and engage with Indigenous language activists? Is liking and retweeting enough or are there other ways to collaborate? = ¿Cómo pueden las personas no indígenas apoyar e interactuar mejor con los activistas de lenguas indígenas? ¿Dar me gusta y retuitear es suficiente o hay otras formas de colaborar?

2022-2032 is the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. How can Planeta.com improve our coverage of Indigenous peoples and languages. = 2022-2032 es el Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas. ¿Cómo puede Planeta.com mejorar nuestra cobertura de pueblos e idiomas indígenas?

For those who were not at the first encounter, are there web pages with more information? = Para los que no estuvieron en el primer encuentro, ¿hay páginas web con más información?

In which Indigenous languages is the Firefox browser available? Are other browsers available in Indigenous languages? = ¿En qué idiomas indígenas está disponible el navegador Firefox? ¿Hay otros navegadores disponibles en idiomas indígenas?

Decálogo del activista digital en lenguas originarias

https://www.firstvoices.com

