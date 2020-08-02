Photo: Vegas Clouds
What’s on your 2021 calendar? Here is what we will pay attention:
January
February
Responsible Travel Week 2021
Help us prepare for the 2021 Responsible Travel Week. Please check out the collaborative Google Doc
World Radio Day
Mother Language Day
March
Eucalypt Day
April
World Heritage Day
Earth Day
May
Diversity Days
International Museum Day
June
World Environment Day
World Giraffe Day
July
NAIDOC Week
Guelaguetza
August
Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial
Indigenous Peoples Day
September
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)
World Tourism Day
Literacy Day
November
Day of the Dead
Responsible Tourism Day
Rescheduling
CBD COP 15
World Heritage
Climate COP
Wikipedia
2021
Planeta.com