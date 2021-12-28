home 2022 2022 Calendar

2022 Calendar

What’s on your 2022 calendar? Here is what we are paying attention:

International Decade

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

20th Anniversary

2002 International Year of Ecotourism

February

February 13, World Radio Day

February 21, Mother Language Day

March

Eucalypt Day

April

April 18 is World Heritage Day

April 22 is Earth Day

What are your plans for Earth Day?

May
May 21-22 are Diversity Days

May 18 is International Museum Day

June
June 5 is World Environment Day

July
NAIDOC Week

Guelaguetza

August
Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial

Indigenous Peoples Day

September
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)

September 27 is World Tourism Day

September 8 is Literacy Day

November
November 1-2 are Days of the Dead

TBA

45th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Headlines
Wikipedia
Planeta.com

Calendar
Attention
Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds
International Year

