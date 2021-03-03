Bark in the Park 2021

Henderson, Nevada hosts an annual celebration of all things dog-related called Bark in the Park. In 2021 the event changes from a single location to multiple pop-ups, err paw-pups, at different parks. Hashtag: #barkintheparkhenderson
cityofhenderson.com
calendar
@cityofhenderson
March 6 Desert Pulse
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/273
March 7 Cactus Wren
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/275
March 13 Heritage Park
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/277
March 14 Cactus Wren
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/279
March 20 Equestrian Park South and Trailhead
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/281
March 21 Arroyo Grande
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/283
March 27 Aventura Park
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/285
March 28 Acacia Park
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/287
Paw-pup Activities
- Agility course
- Photo opportunities
- Doggie Cake Walks
- Interactive activities
