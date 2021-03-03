Bark in the Park 2021

Henderson, Nevada hosts an annual celebration of all things dog-related called Bark in the Park. In 2021 the event changes from a single location to multiple pop-ups, err paw-pups, at different parks. Hashtag: #barkintheparkhenderson

March 6 Desert Pulse

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/273

March 7 Cactus Wren

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/275

March 13 Heritage Park

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/277

March 14 Cactus Wren

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/279

March 20 Equestrian Park South and Trailhead

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/281

March 21 Arroyo Grande

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/283

March 27 Aventura Park

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/285

March 28 Acacia Park

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/287

Paw-pup Activities

Agility course

Photo opportunities

Doggie Cake Walks

Interactive activities

