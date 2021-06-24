44th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Hashtags

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will be held as a hybrid event from the city of Fuzhou, China July 16-31, 2021. Hashtag: #44whc

The event is notable for its adoption of new world heritage sites as well as the potential for delisting sites that are not fulfilling their commitments.

The extended 44th session of the World Heritage Committee will be held online from July 16-31, 2021, with a break on July 20. The daily plenary sessions of the Committee will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Paris time).

Livestreaming! All participants as well as the general public can follow the daily working sessions. There are no limits in the number of people who can follow the livestream nor registration of any kind required.

whc.unesco.org/en/sessions/44com

2020 Nominations

Natural sites:

Georgia, Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands

Japan, Amami-Oshima Island, Tokunoshima Island, Northern part of Okinawa Island, and Iriomote Island

Republic of Korea, Getbol, Korean Tidal Flat

Thailand, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex

Mixed cultural and natural sites:

Ethiopia, Holqa Sof Umar: Natural and Cultural Heritage (Sof Umar: Caves of Mystery)

Cultural sites:

Austria / Belgium / Czechia / France / Germany / Italy / United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Great Spas of Europe

Austria / Germany / Hungary / Slovakia, Frontiers of the Roman Empire – The Danube Limes (Western Segment)

Belgium / Netherlands Colonies of Benevolence

Brazil, Sítio Roberto Burle Marx

China, Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China

Dominican Republic, Historical and Archaeological Site of La Isabela

France, Cordouan Lighthouse

Germany, Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt

Greece, Fortress of Spinalonga

India, The Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways – Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District, Telangana State

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Trans-Iranian Railway

Italy, ‘Padova Urbs picta’, Giotto’s Scrovegni Chapel and Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles

Mongolia, Deer Stone Monuments and Related Sites, the Heart of Bronze Age Culture Netherlands, Dutch Water Defence Lines [extension of “Defence Line of Amsterdam”, inscribed in 1996]

Peru, Chankillo Solar Observatory and ceremonial center

Romania, Roșia Montană Mining Landscape

Saudi Arabia, Cultural Rock Arts in Ḥimā Najrān

Spain, Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro, a landscape of Arts and Sciences

Turkey, Arslantepe Mound

Uruguay, The work of engineer Eladio Dieste: Church of Atlántida

2021 Nominations

Natural sites:

Gabon, Ivindo National Park

Bosnia and Herzegovina / Czechia / France / Italy / Montenegro / North Macedonia / Poland / Serbia / Slovakia / Switzerland, Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe [extension of “Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe”, inscribed in 2007, extensions in 2011 and 2017]

Cultural sites:

Chile, Settlement and Artificial Mummification of the Chinchorro Culture in the Arica and Parinacota Region

Côte d’Ivoire, Sudanese style mosques in northern Côte d’Ivoire

France, Nice, capital of Riviera tourism

Germany, ShUM Sites of Speyer, Worms and Mainz

Germany / Netherlands, Frontiers of the Roman Empire – The Lower German Limes

India, Dholavira: A Harappan City

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Cultural Landscape of Hawraman/Uramanat

Italy, The Porticoes of Bologna

Japan, Jomon Prehistoric Sites in Northern Japan

Jordan, As-Salt – The Place of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality

Latvia, Grobiņa archaeological ensemble

Mexico, Franciscan Ensemble of the Monastery and Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Tlaxcala [extension of “Earliest 16th-Century Monasteries on the Slopes of Popocatepetl”, inscribed in 1994]

Poland, Gdańsk Shipyard – the birthplace of “Solidarity” and the symbol of the Fall of the Iron Curtain in Europe

Russian Federation, Petroglyphs of Lake Onega and the White Sea

Slovenia, The works of Jože Plečnik in Ljubljana – Human Centred Urban Design

Spain, Ribeira Sacra

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales

Sites proposed to be removed from the World Heritage List

The World Heritage Committee may be decide to remove a site from the World Heritage List when the values for which it was added to the List, its Outstanding Universal Value, is no longer present.

Selous Game Reserve (United Republic of Tanzania)

Liverpool – Maritime Mercantile City (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland)

Sites proposed for inscription on the List of World Heritage in Danger

The Committee will examine five sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, for inscription on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Sites are inscribed on the Danger List when their Outstanding Universal Value, characteristics for which they were inscribed on the World Heritage List, are under threat.

Properties proposed to be inscribed on the Danger List:

Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Ohrid region (Albania/North Macedonia)

Great Barrier Reef (Australia)

W-Arly-Pendjari Complex (Benin/Burkina Faso/Niger)

Budapest, including the Banks of the Danube, the Buda Castle Quarter and Andrássy Avenue (Hungary)

Venice and its lagoon (Italy)

Kathmandu Valley (Nepal)

Volcanoes of Kamchatka (Russian Federation)

Background

During the World Heritage Committee session, the Committee reviews the state of conservation of World Heritage sites, inscribes new sites on the World Heritage List, and attends to other matters involved in the implementation of the World Heritage Convention.

