44th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Hashtags
The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will be held as a hybrid event from the city of Fuzhou, China July 16-31, 2021. Hashtag: #44whc
The event is notable for its adoption of new world heritage sites as well as the potential for delisting sites that are not fulfilling their commitments.
The extended 44th session of the World Heritage Committee will be held online from July 16-31, 2021, with a break on July 20. The daily plenary sessions of the Committee will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Paris time).
Livestreaming! All participants as well as the general public can follow the daily working sessions. There are no limits in the number of people who can follow the livestream nor registration of any kind required.
Key Links
whc.unesco.org/en/sessions/44com
Documents
State of Conservation Reports
Questions
- What hashtags will be used during this meeting?
- What would locals like visitors to know about China?
- What is the status of the Marketplace for World Heritage?
- What country will host 45WHC?
Technical questions
- Does the public have access to what’s on the screen? Slides, edited word document, announcements?
- Will press conferences be streamed online and if so, will they accept questions from remote participants?
- Do videos have transcripts or captions?
- Can we access or create transcripts?
- Are there shared Google docs?
Questions for the participants
- How does this meeting compare to similar events?
- Are you touring or exploring the host country during your visit?
Questions for UNESCO
- What are you envisioning as possible uses for the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike code?
Questions for the IUCN
- Is there overlap in these discussions and travel and tourism in protected areas? Are members of TAPAS contributing to or following the meeting?
2020 Nominations
Natural sites:
Georgia, Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands
Japan, Amami-Oshima Island, Tokunoshima Island, Northern part of Okinawa Island, and Iriomote Island
Republic of Korea, Getbol, Korean Tidal Flat
Thailand, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex
Mixed cultural and natural sites:
Ethiopia, Holqa Sof Umar: Natural and Cultural Heritage (Sof Umar: Caves of Mystery)
Cultural sites:
Austria / Belgium / Czechia / France / Germany / Italy / United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Great Spas of Europe
Austria / Germany / Hungary / Slovakia, Frontiers of the Roman Empire – The Danube Limes (Western Segment)
Belgium / Netherlands Colonies of Benevolence
Brazil, Sítio Roberto Burle Marx
China, Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China
Dominican Republic, Historical and Archaeological Site of La Isabela
France, Cordouan Lighthouse
Germany, Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt
Greece, Fortress of Spinalonga
India, The Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways – Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District, Telangana State
Iran (Islamic Republic of), Trans-Iranian Railway
Italy, ‘Padova Urbs picta’, Giotto’s Scrovegni Chapel and Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles
Mongolia, Deer Stone Monuments and Related Sites, the Heart of Bronze Age Culture Netherlands, Dutch Water Defence Lines [extension of “Defence Line of Amsterdam”, inscribed in 1996]
Peru, Chankillo Solar Observatory and ceremonial center
Romania, Roșia Montană Mining Landscape
Saudi Arabia, Cultural Rock Arts in Ḥimā Najrān
Spain, Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro, a landscape of Arts and Sciences
Turkey, Arslantepe Mound
Uruguay, The work of engineer Eladio Dieste: Church of Atlántida
2021 Nominations
Natural sites:
Gabon, Ivindo National Park
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Czechia / France / Italy / Montenegro / North Macedonia / Poland / Serbia / Slovakia / Switzerland, Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe [extension of “Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe”, inscribed in 2007, extensions in 2011 and 2017]
Cultural sites:
Chile, Settlement and Artificial Mummification of the Chinchorro Culture in the Arica and Parinacota Region
Côte d’Ivoire, Sudanese style mosques in northern Côte d’Ivoire
France, Nice, capital of Riviera tourism
Germany, ShUM Sites of Speyer, Worms and Mainz
Germany / Netherlands, Frontiers of the Roman Empire – The Lower German Limes
India, Dholavira: A Harappan City
Iran (Islamic Republic of), Cultural Landscape of Hawraman/Uramanat
Italy, The Porticoes of Bologna
Japan, Jomon Prehistoric Sites in Northern Japan
Jordan, As-Salt – The Place of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality
Latvia, Grobiņa archaeological ensemble
Mexico, Franciscan Ensemble of the Monastery and Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Tlaxcala [extension of “Earliest 16th-Century Monasteries on the Slopes of Popocatepetl”, inscribed in 1994]
Poland, Gdańsk Shipyard – the birthplace of “Solidarity” and the symbol of the Fall of the Iron Curtain in Europe
Russian Federation, Petroglyphs of Lake Onega and the White Sea
Slovenia, The works of Jože Plečnik in Ljubljana – Human Centred Urban Design
Spain, Ribeira Sacra
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales
Sites proposed to be removed from the World Heritage List
The World Heritage Committee may be decide to remove a site from the World Heritage List when the values for which it was added to the List, its Outstanding Universal Value, is no longer present.
Selous Game Reserve (United Republic of Tanzania)
Liverpool – Maritime Mercantile City (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland)
Sites proposed for inscription on the List of World Heritage in Danger
The Committee will examine five sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, for inscription on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Sites are inscribed on the Danger List when their Outstanding Universal Value, characteristics for which they were inscribed on the World Heritage List, are under threat.
Properties proposed to be inscribed on the Danger List:
- Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Ohrid region (Albania/North Macedonia)
- Great Barrier Reef (Australia)
- W-Arly-Pendjari Complex (Benin/Burkina Faso/Niger)
- Budapest, including the Banks of the Danube, the Buda Castle Quarter and Andrássy Avenue (Hungary)
- Venice and its lagoon (Italy)
- Kathmandu Valley (Nepal)
- Volcanoes of Kamchatka (Russian Federation)
Headlines
Reforming UNESCO’s World Heritage – Mats Djurberg and Tora Aasland – @matsdjurberg @tora_aasland
China to host 44th session of World Heritage Committee – Xinhua
Fuzhou to Host 2020 UNESCO World Heritage Committee as China Overtakes Italy for Most Listed Sites – @radiichina
Mentioned
Launch of an Online Consultation on the updating of the “Policy Document on the Impacts of Climate Change on World Heritage properties”
Videos
Background
During the World Heritage Committee session, the Committee reviews the state of conservation of World Heritage sites, inscribes new sites on the World Heritage List, and attends to other matters involved in the implementation of the World Heritage Convention.
Wikipedia
List of World Heritage Sites in China
