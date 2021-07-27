45th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Poster

The 45th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will be held in Kazan, Russia in 2022. Hashtag: #45whc

The event is notable for its adoption of new world heritage sites as well as the potential for delisting sites that are not fulfilling their commitments.

The session will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Questions

What hashtags will be used during this meeting?

Who is reporting on / tweeting about the event?

Where is the updated agenda?

What would locals like visitors to know about Russia?

What is the status of the Marketplace for World Heritage?

What country will host 46WHC?

Technical questions

Is there an agenda that shows times around the globe? (It can help remote participants with figuring out what happens when.)

Does the public have access to what’s on the screen? Slides, edited word document, announcements?

Will press conferences be streamed online and if so, will they accept questions from remote participants?

Are there shared Google docs?

Questions for the on-site participants

How does this meeting compare to similar events?

Are you touring or exploring the host country during your visit?

Questions for the IUCN

Is there overlap in these discussions and travel and tourism in protected areas? Are members of TAPAS contributing to or following the meeting?

