Logo
Among our YouTube Faves: 4K Walk – youtube.com/4KWALK – combination cinéma vérité and slow tv – featuring continuous walks in cities and nature spots. Slow down and enjoy the beach / abandoned train station / city park
youtube.com/4KWALK
Instagram
Facebook
Official spin: REAL walks through REAL streets of REAL cities. Or REAL nature walks through REAL scenes of REAL countries. I run into REAL people in REAL situations that lend themselves to REAL micro scenes. All in one continuous walk with no stops. The REALITY show of walks through REAL scenes. No script, no pre determined plan, no editing.
Headlines
Don’t Like The View From Your Window? Try Someone Else’s – NPR
Planeta