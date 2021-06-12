home Elsewhere, Video 4K Walk

Among our YouTube Faves: 4K Walkyoutube.com/4KWALK – combination cinéma vérité and slow tv – featuring continuous walks in cities and nature spots. Slow down and enjoy the beach / abandoned train station / city park

Official spin: REAL walks through REAL streets of REAL cities. Or REAL nature walks through REAL scenes of REAL countries. I run into REAL people in REAL situations that lend themselves to REAL micro scenes. All in one continuous walk with no stops. The REALITY show of walks through REAL scenes. No script, no pre determined plan, no editing.

Don’t Like The View From Your Window? Try Someone Else’s – NPR

