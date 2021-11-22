ABC Radio National (Australia)

Logo

Radio National – abc.net.au/radionational is one of our fave streaming / podcasting giants of the world.

What we like: forward-facing window into Australia, show notes, podcasts, archives

abc.net.au/radionational

radio.abc.net.au

Facebook – Think bigger

@RadioNational

abc.net.au/radionational/live/

For non-Ozzies, ABC should be considered as a premiere, go-to source for those planning trips to Australia from abroad. For those concerned with overtourism and undertourism, RN programs routinely feature the off-the-radar attractions and new community projects that need visitors.

A personal note: RN has been a longtime favorite since preparing for a presentation and workshops in Australia in 2007. I went to the service to prepare for a trip and to literally listen to locals. ABC does this on a daily basis and it shares these conversations over the air and online. No other broadcaster is as listener-friendly, particularly for those of who seek ungeoblocked, on-demand content.

Good things can be said about the BBC, RTE Ireland, NPR, RNZ and other state broadcasters but often the programs are unavailable.

Because ABC Radio National radio is not geoblocked, RN becomes the eyes and ears of all those around the world curious and perhaps equally passionate about the wildlife, the rural communities, the Aboriginal languages, arts, and astronomy.

RN is the purveyor and conveyor of admirable Austrian-ness. With an unparalleled radio service online, the network has been providing podcasts since the beginning of podcasts. I want to know what just happened or is happening in Australia. I also want to know what’s next. From Future Tense to Late Night Live, Off Track to Awaye, the topics vary but what remains is civility crossed with curiosity. ABC’s Radio National delivers.

In the economic/political world an ocean away, there are budget cuts and other threats. We are keen on supporting initiatives that fund and support the vital work RN plays locally and globally.

ABC Programs

Future Tense

Late Night Live

@LNLonRN,

@PhillipAdams_1



Off Track

@jones_ann



Blueprint for living

@GreenJ

@ArtsonRN





Awaye!

facebook.com/ABCRNAWAYE



Science Show

Big Ideas

@RNBigIdeas

Background Briefing

Rear Vision

The Spirit of Things

ABC Friends – abcfriends.org.au – represents the public’s interest in the ABC. Australian democracy and culture depend on the survival of a healthy, independent public broadcaster.

Quality engagement with presenters as comments, tweets and Facebook posts

Not being able to use the sleek ABC listen App, which appears to be in a different store than what I can access from my account.

Cancellation of Bush Telegraph

Rum, Rebels and Ratbags

@DavidHuntGirt

@ABCRadioAU

2017 Boyer Lectures: Fast, Smart and Connected: What is it to be Human, and Australian, in a Digital World

Funding steady for national broadcasters, more money for community broadcasting @radioinfo

