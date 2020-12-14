Lingo Cards
Abya Yala =
Wikipedia: Abya Yala, which in the Guna language means “land in its full maturity” or “land of vital blood”, is the name used by the Native American nation Guna people, that inhabit near the Darién Gap (today North West Colombia and South East Panama) to refer to their section of the American continent since Pre-Columbian times. The term is used by some Indigenous peoples of North and South America to describe the two continents.
Ecuador: Museo Abya Yala
facebook.com/museoabyayala
facebook.com/museo.abyayala.56
Wikipedia
Abya Yala
Planeta