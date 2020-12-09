home USA Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park

Photo: Jasperado, Visitor Center

Acadia National Park is one of the most visited parks in the USA, drawing more than 2.5 million visitors per year to the craggy, jagged coast of Maine.

Key Links
nps.gov/acad
Science research
History

The park celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Videos

Shifting Paradigms to Manage for Change in Acadia National Park: Our approach and where we need your help
Speaker: Abe Miller-Rushing, Science Coordinator, Acadia National Park

Photos

Acadia National Park

Postcards

Ranger and boys looking Westward in Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Mt., Desert Island, Maine

Embedded Tweets

