Acadia National Park is one of the most visited parks in the USA, drawing more than 2.5 million visitors per year to the craggy, jagged coast of Maine.

History

The park celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Shifting Paradigms to Manage for Change in Acadia National Park: Our approach and where we need your help

Speaker: Abe Miller-Rushing, Science Coordinator, Acadia National Park

On the rocky shoreline above the Atlantic, the salty ocean breeze rustles the autumn leaves, a rapturous dance of color & sound @AcadiaNPS. Pic by Bill Hinton (https://t.co/7u0uZGuWtK) #Maine pic.twitter.com/43L5OVAgvD — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) September 25, 2020

Today we biked the amazing carriage roads of Acadia National Park, around Eagle Lake and toward Jordan Pond. What a park! ⁦@AcadiaNPS⁩ #Maine #cycling. pic.twitter.com/wzQm8kw4Wv — Adam Markham (@AdamCMarkham) September 9, 2020

