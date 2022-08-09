Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Acknowledgement of Country =

Also see: Land Acknowledgement

https://nativegov.org/news/a-guide-to-indigenous-land-acknowledgment

Territory Acknowledgement

https://native-land.ca/resources/territory-acknowledgement

Headlines

How the Acknowledgment of Country became a core national custom — and why it matters – ABC

Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite – erasing American Indians and sanitizing history instead

Land acknowledgments are often an empty gesture, some Indigenous people say – CNN

Elsewhere

Acknowledgement of Country – Common Ground

Videos

Deliver an Acknowledgement of Country that really means something | Shelley Reys

For 70,000+ years, First Nations Australians have been caring for the lands and waters on which we live and rely. The popular practice of offering an Acknowledgement of Country was conceived to enable non-Indigenous Australians to observe this role and the special place that First Nations peoples hold in the life of the nation. But over the last two decades this script has become rote, and seen as something that we ‘have to say’ before we get to the ‘real’ reason we are here. In this powerful talk, Shelley Reys AO explains how to simply and meaningfully give your own Acknowledgement of Country and ensure this important cultural practice continues to be a powerful moment to honour and connect with First Nations culture and country Shelley Reys AO is a Djiribul woman of far north Queensland, Australia, and a respected Indigenous specialist, strategist and service provider. Shelley has been a leader in the reconciliation space for 30 years and as CEO of Arrilla Indigenous Consulting, has been helping the Australian workforce to work in the Indigenous space with greater skill and confidence.

Wikipedia

Welcome to country

Planeta.com