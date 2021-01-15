Adaptation Gap Report 2020

Report Cover

Just released. The fifth edition of the UNEP Adaptation Gap Report looks at progress in planning for, financing and implementing adaptation to climate risks.

In the lead-up to the Global Stocktake in 2023, the AGR aims to address three important questions: What are we doing today to adapt? To what extent are we currently reducing climate risks? To what extent will our adaptation trajectory help us reduce future climate risks? An answer to these questions will need to be formed in parallel with methodological advances and the generation of new global data in order to address data restrictions and methodological issues outlined in chapter 2 of this report. Building on currently available information (including scientific literature, internationally funded project documents and countries’ reports to the UNFCCC), this fifth edition of the AGR thus focuses on adaptation outputs, while laying the foundation for future AGRs to go further on observed and future outcomes in terms of risk reduction. Chapter 2 introduces the conceptual framework of the AGR in more detail.

Leading up to 2023, AGRs will have a three-part structure:

Part I (chapters 3 to 5 in this year’s report) provides a regular assessment of progress in three central elements of the adaptation process: planning, financing2 and implementation. The primary objective of this part is to assess progress on adaptation outputs in quantitative and qualitative ways. In the years to come, these chapters will also increasingly provide information on observed adaptation outcomes. This part will appear in each AGR to provide, over time, an indication of trends in the global adaptation process, with this year’s report effectively constituting the baseline.

Part II (chapter 6 in this year’s report) presents a deep dive into the same three elements of progress for a particular theme or sector and at both output and, where possible, outcome levels. The purpose of a deep dive section in the AGR is twofold: 1. It provides a more detailed picture of progress in the selected focus area and 2. It adds supplementary perspectives, nuance and detail to the overall progress assessment of the report. The theme or sector will be decided by UNEP from year to year in light of global developments, international priorities and the needs of the UNFCCC and related global agreements.

Part III (chapter 7 in this year’s report) synthesizes findings from parts I and II into a status of global progress of adaptation and offers an outlook on future developments. It also outlines the challenges ahead and intended future work towards better global assessment of adaptation.

