Photo: Denisbin, View from Torrens Park (Some rights reserved)

Adelaide (Tandanya) is the capital city of South Australia and located north of the Fleurieu Peninsula, on the Adelaide Plains between the Gulf St Vincent and the low-lying Mount Lofty Ranges which surround the city.

Tandanya is the Kaurna (pronounced Garn-na) Aboriginal name for the Adelaide city area and was for many thousands of years, a place for special ceremonies connected with Red Kangaroo Dreaming. (Source)

King William Road, Adelaide, South Australia 1923

