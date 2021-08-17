Afghanistan 2021

Map: Wikipedia

Rolling coverage of Afghanistan in 2021

Recommended listening

The Taliban takes Kabul on Late Night Live – The President of Afghanistan has left the country and the speed at which the Taliban has regained control of the country has shocked many, despite the outcome seeming inevitable over the last few weeks. Afghan journalist Bilal Sawary is still reporting from Afghanistan, despite the risks.

Headlines

‘I stand squarely behind my decision’: Biden holds firm on Afghanistan drawdown

Biden Address (August 16)

Remarks by President Biden on Afghanistan

Live Special Report

Departure

Diplomacy

Diplomatic Presence

Mission Creep

Crisis of Confidence

Devastating Force

Focus

Objectives

Graveyard of Empires

Laser Focus

Honest

Straight

Missteps

Longest War

I will not repeat the mistakes of the past

Wikipedia

2021 Taliban offensive

Graveyard of empires

Planeta