Logo

Livestreaming Friday

African World Heritage Fund in partnership with Unesco host a side event on the 3rd Cycle of Periodic Reporting Exercise in the Africa Region during the 44th Session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting.



July 30, 4-530pm Paris time/7-830am Pacific Looking into the future: Highlights of the Regional Action Plan for Africa (2021-2027)

Related: Decision : 41 COM 10A

Report on the Periodic Reporting Reflection (2015-2017) and Launch of the Third Cycle

Key Links

awhf.net

Facebook

@worldawhf



About us: The main objective of the Fund is to address the challenges faced by the African State Parties in the implementation of the 1972 Convention concerning the protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, specifically, the underrepresentation of African sites on the World Heritage List and the insufficient conservation and management of these sites. AWHF became formally a Category II Centre under the auspices of UNESCO in 2010 hence an official partner of the UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre. The Fund is hosted by the South African government on behalf of the continent.

Facebook: The African continent is the ‘cradle of humankind’ and home to impressive biodiversity and wildlife, as well as cultural treasures from ancient and modern times. Our focus is on sites that are inscribed on or have the potential to be inscribed on the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List. These are sites of Outstanding Universal Value to humanity, and as such as been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, to be protected for the benefit of present and future generations. The sites of Kilimanjaro, Timbuktu, Lake Malawi and the pyramids of Egypt are among the African sites that are among the African sites already inscribed on the List.The effects of climate change, unsustainable development and lack of resources and knowledge threatens the preservation of many heritage sites on the African continent. Our strategy is to deal with these challenges on an immediate and local level. With our mandate from UNESCO and the African Union we team up with international and local organizations to build capacity needed for taking care of our heritage. Our capacity-building programmes focus on the training of local site managers. Contributions to our work support an organization that covers the whole African continent and is ‘owned’ by the people of Africa.

Elsewhere

African World Heritage Fund

Planeta