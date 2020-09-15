RoofDog
After the pandemic, there are places I want to visit – some as return journeys, others as first-time encounters.
Translating: After the pandemic, where would you like to travel and who would you like to visit?
Spanish: Después de la pandemia, ¿a dónde te gustaría viajar y a quién te gustaría visitar?
After the pandemic, it would be great to revisit friends in Ecuador
Después de la pandemia, sería genial volver a visitar amigos en #Ecuador
In May the New Mexico city of Gallup (Naʼnízhoozhí) is closed to outsiders for a few days due to COVID19/Coronavirus. Highway exits have been blocked. We are hoping that things return to new and visitable normal in time for the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial in August. Also, we want to visit Kialo and family with Navajo Tours USA.
Embedded Tweets
Las Vegas Road Trip
Southern Nevada
Mexico Road Trip
Oaxaca
World
Planeta