After the pandemic, there are places I want to visit – some as return journeys, others as first-time encounters.

Translating: After the pandemic, where would you like to travel and who would you like to visit?

Spanish: Después de la pandemia, ¿a dónde te gustaría viajar y a quién te gustaría visitar?

After the pandemic, it would be great to revisit friends in Ecuador

Después de la pandemia, sería genial volver a visitar amigos en #Ecuador



In May the New Mexico city of Gallup (Naʼnízhoozhí) is closed to outsiders for a few days due to COVID19/Coronavirus. Highway exits have been blocked. We are hoping that things return to new and visitable normal in time for the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial in August. Also, we want to visit Kialo and family with Navajo Tours USA.







I'm starting to compile a list of #Arizona places I plan to revisit when travel is safe once again. Here's a spot I always love, Canyon de Chelly on the Navajo Nation. #Hiking down to White House Ruins, taking scenic rim drives, and admiring the view of soaring Spider Rock. pic.twitter.com/JBlk3G0yvQ — Roger Naylor (@AZRogerNaylor) April 9, 2020

