After the pandemic, there are places I want to visit – some as return journeys, others as first-time encounters.

Translating: After the pandemic, where would you like to travel and who would you like to visit?
Spanish: Después de la pandemia, ¿a dónde te gustaría viajar y a quién te gustaría visitar?

Bears Ears

Ecuador

After the pandemic, it would be great to revisit friends in Ecuador
Después de la pandemia, sería genial volver a visitar amigos en #Ecuador

In May the New Mexico city of Gallup (Naʼnízhoozhí) is closed to outsiders for a few days due to COVID19/Coronavirus. Highway exits have been blocked. We are hoping that things return to new and visitable normal in time for the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial in August. Also, we want to visit Kialo and family with Navajo Tours USA.


Gallup = Naʼnízhoozhí
Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial
Navajo Tours USA

Las Vegas Road Trip

Bike Share in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ Pinball Hall of Fame
Wetlands Park in Las Vegas

Southern Nevada

Lost City Museum 2020

Mexico Road Trip

Mexico City Treasures
Mexico Bike Tour
Mezonte

Oaxaca

Oaxaca
Exploring Oaxaca’s Markets
Teotitlán del Valle

World

Adelaide = Tandanya
Auckland = Tamaki Makaurau
Ecuador

Planeta

Coronavirus, aka COVID19
Why travel?
This is why we travel
Roofdog

