Agave = a succulent plant with rosettes of narrow spiny leaves and tall flower spikes, native to the southern USA and tropical America

¿Qué nos aportan los agaves? = What do agaves give us?

What have agaves ever given us? = ¿Qué nos han dado los agaves?

Hunker.com – Both plants are succulent and grow from a rosette. The agave typically has sharp spines on the leaf edges whereas the yucca has none. Yucca plants also have thinner, straighter, and less succulent leaves than agaves and with time produce trunks.

¿Qué nos aportan los agaves?

Los agaves son unos de los cultivos mexicanos más famosos por sus derivados más distinguidos: el #tequila y los #mezcales, y además porque en nuestro país se encuentra la mayor diversidad biológica de agaves a nivel mundial. pic.twitter.com/r5tipCnPTO — CONABIO (@Conabio) March 20, 2021

