Photo: Ron Mader, Oaxaca (Some rights reserved)
Agave = a succulent plant with rosettes of narrow spiny leaves and tall flower spikes, native to the southern USA and tropical America
Translating
¿Qué nos aportan los agaves? = What do agaves give us?
What have agaves ever given us? = ¿Qué nos han dado los agaves?
Agaves and Yuccas
Hunker.com – Both plants are succulent and grow from a rosette. The agave typically has sharp spines on the leaf edges whereas the yucca has none. Yucca plants also have thinner, straighter, and less succulent leaves than agaves and with time produce trunks.
Webinar
“Manejo y gastronomía de los agaves: Serie documental Sabor Es Penca”
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com