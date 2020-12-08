International Forum on Artificial Intelligence and the Futures of Education 2020

Poster: UNESCO

News from UNESCO: The online edition of the 2020 International Forum on AI and the Futures of Education (Foro Internacional sobre Inteligencia Artificial y los Futuros de la Educación) will be held from December 7-8, 2020 and devoted to the theme of Developing Competencies for the AI Era. It will convene education and technology experts from around the world to discuss AI skills for the futures of education and AI as a common good for education. Participants will share policies and practices in defining the competencies required in the AI era, and examine strategies to prepare all people to live and work with AI effectively.

The concept of futures in the plural is used to recognize that there is a rich diversity of ways of knowing and being around the world. The plural form also acknowledges that there are multiple dimensions to the future and that there will likely be various desirable and undesirable futures – all of which will vary greatly depending on who you are and where you stand. Rather than attempting to chart a single future, looking at futures in the plural validates multiple possible and desirable futures of humanity on our shared planet.

The Futures of Education initiative aims to generate discussion and action on the role of education, knowledge and learning in view of the predicted, possible and preferred futures. Such re-visioning of knowledge, education and learning is more relevant than ever. Accelerated technology transformations over recent years, in particular in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and their rapid deployment in work, life and learning have profound implications for the futures of education. The Forum will provide an opportunity to discuss these implications and the transformative potential of AI on education.

The AIED Forum 2020 will follow up on the International Conference on AI and Education (Beijing, May 2019) which resulted in the first international consensus on AI and education, the Beijing Consensus.

Key Links

aiedforum.org

https://en.unesco.org/news/international-forum-artificial-intelligence-and-futures-education-2020

es.unesco.org/news/foro-internacional-inteligencia-artificial-y-futuros-educacion-2020

Concept note: English – French – Chinese

Programme (PDF)

Social media pack

Questions

How is ‘artificial intelligence’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

