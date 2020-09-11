home 2020, Indigenous 2020 American Indian Tourism Conference

2020 American Indian Tourism Conference

By Ron Mader
Poster

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) announces it is is waiving all registration fees for the 22nd Annual American Indian Tourism Conference (AITC). September 14-18, 2020. Hashtag: #OneCountryManyNations

This edition of the venerable event takes place in all-digital platform. The hosts are using NATIVE Act funding to underwrite the event.

An all-star keynote speaker list and nearly 50 hospitality industry experts will share their insights in nearly 30 education sessions, on topics ranging from crisis management to post pandemic-planning to general marketing, fundraising and travel industry sales.

aianta.org
Registration
Conference schedule
App on Whova
Facebook
@OfficialAIANTA

Questions

What are the suggestions for remote Indigenous participants?

What are the suggestions for remote non-Indigenous participants?

How can Indigenous tourism support Indigenous language conservation and revitalization?

Are any of the presentations and resources mentioned available online?

AIANTA Code of Ethics:  Registrants hereby pledge to adhere to the AIANTA Code of Ethics to represent American Indian tourism honestly: 

  • Tourism policies and activities should be conducted with respect for the artistic, archaeological and cultural heritage;
  • Tourism activity should be planned in such a way as to allow traditional cultural products, crafts, and folklore to survive and flourish; 
  • Tourism development should safeguard the natural environment with a view to achieving sound, continuous and sustainable economic growth; 
  • To honestly represent the destination, services, and products; 
  • Fulfill contracts signed and agreements reached; 
  • To abide by all federal, state, local and tribal laws pertaining to commerce and natural resources; 
  • To abide by ethical business conduct regarding advertising, appraising, pricing, and guarantees offered by me; 
  • To respect and support ethical business activities of all AIANTA members and exhibitors; 
  • To encourage consumer confidence in the authenticity of all destinations identified with the AIANTA logo.

Planeta

American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association
Indigenous Tourism
International Decade of Indigenous Languages

