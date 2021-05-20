home Biodiversity Aichi Biodiversity Targets

Aichi Biodiversity Targets

By Ron Mader   Posted in Biodiversity
Posted on
Buzzwords

Aichi Biodiversity Targets = Five strategic goals and 20 ambitious targets toward the conservation of biodiversity.

Their purpose is to inspire broad-based action in support of biodiversity over the 2011-2020 decade by all countries and stakeholders promoting the coherent and effective implementation of the three objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity: conservation of biodiversity; sustainable use of biodiversity; fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from the use of genetic resources.

Elsewhere on the Web
livereport.protectedplanet.net

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Biodiversity
Global Goals
IUCN Green List
Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
Protected Planet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.