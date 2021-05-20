Aichi Biodiversity Targets = Five strategic goals and 20 ambitious targets toward the conservation of biodiversity.

Their purpose is to inspire broad-based action in support of biodiversity over the 2011-2020 decade by all countries and stakeholders promoting the coherent and effective implementation of the three objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity: conservation of biodiversity; sustainable use of biodiversity; fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from the use of genetic resources.

Elsewhere on the Web

livereport.protectedplanet.net

Embedded Tweets

🚨 #BREAKING: The world has met #AichiTarget11 on #ProtectedAreas.



The new #ProtectedPlanet report shows that we must focus on improving the quality of existing and new protected and conserved areas to benefit #nature and people.



Full report: https://t.co/zybvw1LUm5 pic.twitter.com/Npef45RJKK — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) May 19, 2021

Planeta.com