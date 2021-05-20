Buzzwords
Aichi Biodiversity Targets = Five strategic goals and 20 ambitious targets toward the conservation of biodiversity.
Their purpose is to inspire broad-based action in support of biodiversity over the 2011-2020 decade by all countries and stakeholders promoting the coherent and effective implementation of the three objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity: conservation of biodiversity; sustainable use of biodiversity; fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from the use of genetic resources.
