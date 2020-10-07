Cumbres Del Ajusco

Photo: Joaquín Martínez, Con nubes

Wikipedia: Ajusco is a 3,930 meter (12,894 feet) lava dome volcano located just south of Mexico City in the Tlalpan neighborhood. It is the highest point in the city. Ajusco is a Náhuatl word variously translated as “source of waters” or “watered grove”, and the Lerma River and Balsas River draw some of their source waters from this area. Also, the flow from all of the remaining strong springs in the area adjacent to the peak are captured to augment Mexico City’s water supply.

