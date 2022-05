Logo

ALBA SUD – albasud.org – is a Catalan association, specialized in Research and Communication for Development, and founded in Barcelona in 2002. The association also has presence and collaborators in several Latin American countries (currently in Nicaragua, El Salvador and Mexico), and presents itself as a platform of exchange and joint work between professionals from distinct disciplines related to the Research and Communication for Development from different parts of the world. ALBA SUD sees Research and Communication as tools to service proposals on transformation and emancipation, in fight against inequality and in support of societies with higher levels of equity.

June 2022 Webinar

Turismo Rural Comunitario: aprendizajes, perspectivas, acompañamientos

Projects

Turismo Rural Comunitario: ¿una alternativa para las comunidades andinas? El caso del Parque de la Papa (Cusco, Perú)



