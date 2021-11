Photo: William John Gauthier, Mountain Roads (Some rights reserved)

Albania is a country in Southeast Europe, bordered by Montenegro to the northwest, Kosovo to the northeast, North Macedonia to the east, and Greece to the south and southeast. It has a coast on the Adriatic Sea to the west and on the Ionian Sea to the southwest.

Tirana has planted over 500,000 trees in 5 years!! How? Everybody (almost) plants, with guide from city on type, place, etc. Learn about this and #Parks, from Mayor @ErionVeliaj Invite: @880Cities & @WUParks. FREE WebTalk, Tue. 16th at 11am EST Register: https://t.co/8DEXlZGPY1 pic.twitter.com/ijdz1PlFVt — Penalosa_G (@Penalosa_G) November 10, 2021

