Photo: San Martin Tilcajete — Workshop of Vicente Hernández, Avenida Oriente #8

Invented in the 1950s, alebrijes, the brightly colored wood carvings are a recent addition to folk arts are among the best-selling Mexican folk art in the world. First developed in the style of popular paper mache figures, alebrijes were monster-type figures produced in the towns of San Martin Tilcajete and San Antonio Arrazola. Today the figures are carved from the twisted branches of the copal tree. The wood has a particular fragrance and its resin has been burned in ceremonial incense burners for thousands of years.

Today’s designs range from rustic to ornate, and the prices vary depending on the amount of work that goes into fashioning the piece.

Shopping Tip

Look for the name of the artisan on the artwork of better pieces.

In Oaxaca City

Artesanias Teresita, Murguia #100-B. Victor Vazquez manages a store that specializes in wooden figures. Featured artesanos include Ariel Playas and Silvia Castro.

El #DiaMundialDelMedioAmbiente del año 2003, https://t.co/YCBfu8p9Tm me dio este bello premio. El Premio Colibrí (Colibri Ecotourism Award). Hoy cumple 18 años y lo recuerdo con mucho cariño. ¡Gracias @planetanews ¡Felicidades a todos los ganadores del premio Colibrí! 👇 pic.twitter.com/xrKjr1sr7c — Fernando G Aguinaco (@yogafernando) June 5, 2021

Los #Alebrijes te transportan a un mundo lleno de magia e imaginación; las artesanas y los artesanos oaxaqueños, dan muestra de su inigualable talento en la elaboración de fantásticas piezas talladas en madera y decoradas a mano. #OaxacaLoTieneTodo pic.twitter.com/KNxdnj7nlm — SECTUR Oaxaca (@SECTUR_GobOax) December 31, 2020

Questions = Preguntas

Any tips on dusting/conserving wooden animal figures, aka alebrijes? = ¿Algún consejo sobre cómo quitar el polvo o conservar las figuras de animales de madera, también conocidos como alebrijes? = Avez-vous des conseils pour épousseter/conserver les figurines d’animaux en bois, alias alebrijes ? = Irgendwelche Tipps zum Abstauben / Konservieren von Holztierfiguren, auch bekannt als Alebrijes?

