home Nature Amaranth

Amaranth

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature
Posted on
Photo: Contemporary Austin (Some rights reserved)

Amaranthus, collectively known as amaranth, is a cosmopolitan genus of annual or short-lived perennial plants. Some amaranth species are cultivated as leaf vegetables, pseudocereals, and ornamental plants. Most of the Amaranthus species are summer annual weeds and are commonly referred to as pigweed. – Wikipedia

Translating: Amaranth
Spanish: Amaranto

Questions

  • What are the names for amaranth in Indigenous languages? = ¿Cuáles son los nombres de amaranto en lenguas indígenas?

YouTube

Seminario

CORTV

May 2019 Event
The Contemporary Austin: Learn about the power of amaranth, an ancient Mexican superfood, with cultural anthropologist Dr. Melissa Biggs! Plus, learn how to prepare a traditional Mexican sweet, alegría, made from toasted amaranth, nuts and seeds, and dried fruit.

Planeta.com

Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities
Plants
Cereal
Superfood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.