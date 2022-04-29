Photo: Contemporary Austin (Some rights reserved)

Amaranthus, collectively known as amaranth, is a cosmopolitan genus of annual or short-lived perennial plants. Some amaranth species are cultivated as leaf vegetables, pseudocereals, and ornamental plants. Most of the Amaranthus species are summer annual weeds and are commonly referred to as pigweed. – Wikipedia

Translating: Amaranth

Spanish: Amaranto

Questions

What are the names for amaranth in Indigenous languages? = ¿Cuáles son los nombres de amaranto en lenguas indígenas?

YouTube

Seminario

CORTV

May 2019 Event

The Contemporary Austin: Learn about the power of amaranth, an ancient Mexican superfood, with cultural anthropologist Dr. Melissa Biggs! Plus, learn how to prepare a traditional Mexican sweet, alegría, made from toasted amaranth, nuts and seeds, and dried fruit.

Planeta.com