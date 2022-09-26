Image: Amtave logo designed by Pablo Lavalley
Spotlight on Amtave – amtave.org – Mexico’s association of adventure travel and ecotourism
October 2021 Program
Questions = Preguntas
- What sort of directories are there of Amtave members? = ¿Qué tipo de directorios hay de miembros de Amtave?
- Is there a written history of Amtave? = ¿Existe una historia escrita de Amtave?
- Is there a calendar of upcoming events? = ¿Hay un calendario de próximos eventos?
- Do you have documents, photos / videos about Amtave? Would you like help sharing these materials? =
- What is asked/expected of Amtave members? = ¿Qué se pide / se espera de las miembros/los miembros de Amtave?
- How does Amtave compare / contrast with other conservation and tourism associations? = ¿Cómo se compara/contrasta Amtave con otras asociaciones de conservación y turismo? = ¿Tienes documentos, fotos/videos sobre Amtave? ¿Le gustaría recibir ayuda para compartir estos materiales?
- Is the association an NGO? = ¿La asociación es una ONG?
2022
Turismo de Naturaleza de México: Un destino sorprendente
Stray observations
- Among the original 13 co-founders: Marlene Ehrenberg, Astrid y Karel Beets, Meliton Cross Coscatl, Verena Gerber, Walter Bishop, Herbert Castellanos, Balam, Mauricio Morales
- The happy coyote (coyote feliz) logo was designed by Pablo Lavalley in 1998.
