Befriending an artisan means befriending the family … and the town, and ever-widening circles of friends. For those keen on travel and tourism that prioritizes faces as well as places, this page celebrates my (Ron Mader) friendship with Angela Mendoza Martínez, her family, the community of Teotitlán del Valle and many friends. = Hacerse amigo de un artesano significa hacerse amigo de la familia … y del pueblo, y de círculos de amigos cada vez más amplios. Para los amantes de los viajes y el turismo que priorizan tanto los rostros como los lugares, esta página celebra mi amistad (Ron Mader) con Ángela Mendoza Martínez, su familia, la comunidad de Teotitlán del Valle y muchos amigos.

Angela passed away in June 2020. It has been a year since Angela’s passing, and I am forever grateful to her kindness and patience, her willingness to teach me a little of the Zapotec language. Mexico’s finest ambassadors include the shining lights in local communities. Much love and caring to the family. = Angela falleció en junio de 2020. Ha pasado un año desde el fallecimiento de Angela, y estaré eternamente agradecido por su amabilidad y paciencia, su voluntad de enseñarme un poco del idioma zapoteca. Los mejores embajadores de México incluyen las luces brillantes en las comunidades locales. Mucho amor y cariño a la familia.

Essay

I first met Angela when she sold her weavings at the Antiguo Seminario Pochote (in between the Pochote Market locations at the Arquitos.

She later sold weavings and other gifts from her home workshop in Teotitlán del Valle, Aldama #18. Store name: Quie Dai’n (Punta del Cerro, or Top of the Hill).

Some background about Pochote. This was a market that emerged early in my living in Oaxaca (2003) and access could not have been easier or more beautiful. Srute nain.

That said, the market would divide, and members leave over and over, but it was always a pleasure to not take sides and visit everyone.

Anyway, during the first Pochote relocation (summer rainy season 2004), Angela joined and I was happy to see the addition of textiles – Oaxaca eye candy – at the market. The weavings – la’adi – are made in distinct styles – that change over time. What a priviledge and fun experience to see these textiles at the stands. The market returned to the Arquitos and Angela stayed until the great textile ban of (2006?). I followed her to her home in Teotitlán del Valle and met some of her children. There are hundreds of photos I’ve archived on Flickr either with Angela or inspired by our visits and talks. Angela taught me the word ‘bashon’ (braid) which is so obvious once you can see. There are a million things I want to say as a ‘thank you’ but meanwhile my very best wishes and much, much love.

Esta es una carta visual a Angela Mendoza, su familia y muchos amigos. He aprendido que mi buena amiga está recuperando de una enfermidad. La familia hizo una rifa pronto para recaudar los fondos necesarios. Mucho amor y cariño.

Conocí a Angela cuando vendió sus tejidos en el Antiguo Seminario Pochote (entre los lugares de Pochote Market en los Arquitos).

Algunos antecedentes sobre Pochote. Este fue un mercado que surgió temprano en mi vida en Oaxaca (2003) y el acceso no podría haber sido más fácil o más hermoso. Srute nain.

Dicho esto, el mercado se divide y los miembros dejan una y otra vez, pero siempre fue un placer no tomar partido y visitar a todos.

De todos modos, durante la primera reubicación de Pochote (verano, temporada de lluvia 2004), Angela se unió y yo estaba tan feliz de ver textiles – caramelos oculares de Oaxaca – en el mercado. Los tejidos – la’adi – se hacen en estilos distintos – que cambian con el tiempo. ¡Qué experiencia más divertida y privilegiada ver estos textiles en las gradas. El mercado volvió a los Arquitos y Angela se quedó hasta la gran prohibición textil de (2006?). La seguí hasta su casa en Teotitlán del Valle y me encontré con algunos de sus hijos. Hay cientos de fotos que he archivado en Flickr ya sea con Angela o inspirado en nuestras visitas y charlas. Angela me enseñó la palabra “bashon”, que es tan obvia una vez que se puede ver. Hay un millón de cosas que quiero decir como un “gracias”, pero mientras tanto mis mejores deseos y mucho, mucho amor.

Our friendship from the Pochote. Meeting the family. Walk with the weavers. English Language Class. Presentation with City Mayor. Tamale Festival. Guelaguetza.

Family – Like many artisans, Angela sold her family’s crafts. Meeting an artisan from Teotitlán means meeting the family. And meeting the village and Oaxaca, and Mexico, and the world.

Elsewhere on the Web

Flickr Album

Videos

Walk with the Weavers (2011)

Carding the Wool (2011)

Counting (2009)

Posters



Photos



Piñatas



Planeta.com