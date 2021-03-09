Photo: Goddard Space Flight Center, Operation IceBridge View of Larsen C
Antarctica is Earth’s southernmost continent, encapsulating the South Pole.
Antarctica has as much ice as the Atlantic ocean has water
Gateway Cities
Punto Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Town, Hobart, Christchurch
Headlines
Antarctic Sea Ice Reaches New Record Maximum – NASA
Antarctica’s Protected Areas Are Inadequate, Unrepresentative, and at Risk
The old Wilkes Base in Antarctica is now a toxic waste dump
Destination Antarctica
On Getting Drunk in Antarctica – The Atlantic
Antarctic’s Mountains Revealed By Sharpest Map Yet
Report finds Antarctic thaw is twice as bad as anyone thought
Reliving Shackleton’s Epic Endurance Expedition
The Antarctic is left defenceless to tourism
Special Report: The Sinking of the Explorer
Biodiversity
Spirt of Mawson Expedition (2013)
Climate Change
International Cryosphere Climate Initiative (ICCI) and Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR): Irreversible Impacts of Climate Change on Antarctica
Video of presentation at #COP21. The video menu also includes the option of viewing the slides separately.
Terra Nova Expedition
@Antarcticocean
@AusAntarctic
Recommended listening
What future Antarctica? – It’s a golden time for Antarctic research, with more and more countries taking a direct interest in the great southern continent. But suspicions abound as to the real motivations of key Antarctic players.
Exploring the Antarctica – The Antarctica is still one of the least explored regions on the globe. But for the past 100 years, numerous explorers have tried to solve the mysteries of this continent. The Australasian Antarctic Exploration 1911-14 provided a unique dataset against which we can compare the changes in weather and sea ice seen today. Chris Turney led an expedition in the footsteps this exploration – and he presents the initial findings.
Celebrating Douglas Mawson in Antarctica – In this celebratory address at the Australian Academy of Science, historian Tom Griffiths takes us back and examines the real reasons behind this treacherous expedition.
The effect of climate change in Antarctica – David Neilson is a photographer from Emerald in Victoria. David has made six trips to Antarctica between 1990 and 2009 and in this program he talks about the effect of climate change in Antarctica.
Tell me a Shipwreck – In 1875, a Scottish clipper, the Strathmore, sailed from London. She was destined for New Zealand. Three months later after rounding the rugged Cape of South Africa, and now far to the south, the ship struck rocks and sank. Half the passengers and crew on board managed to make it to one of Antarctica’s inhospitable Crozet Islands. There they remained stranded for over seven months.
Inexpressible Island – The tragic story of Scott’s Polar Party in 1912 overshadowed the amazing survival of a Northern Party from the same expedition. That group spent an unplanned winter in an ice cave on Inexpressible Island before trekking 250 miles back to Scott’s base. Tony Fleming’s grandfather was the youngest member of that party and now Tony is tracing his grandfather’s footsteps.
Into the Ice World: Captain Cook and Georg Forster in the Antarctic
Mertz floats off as glacier tongue breaks free
