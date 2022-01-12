Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Upper Antelope Canyon (Some rights reserved)

Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon in the American Southwest, on Navajo (Diné) land east of Page, Arizona. It includes two separate, scenic slot canyon sections, referred to as Upper Antelope Canyon, and Lower Antelope Canyon.

The Diné name for Upper Antelope Canyon is Tse’ bighanilini, which means “the place where water runs through rocks.” Upper Antelope is at about 4,000 feet elevation and the canyon walls rise 120 feet above the stream bed. Lower Antelope Canyon is Hasdestwazi, or “spiral rock arches.” Both are located within the LeChee Chapter of the Navajo Nation.

Elsewhere

navajonationparks.org

antelopecanyon.az

tripadvisor.com



Wikipedia

Antelope Canyon

Slot canyon

Planeta.com