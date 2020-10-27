Anthropology at its limits: Third Spaces and Outer Space

Poster
In Spanish. Launch of a series of online conferences and to-be-confirmed face-to-face events titled Antropología en sus Límites.
Key Links
2do-congreso-antropologia.webnode.es
https://2do-congreso-antropologia.webnode.es/conferencias-en-linea/
Background
As a prelude to the 2nd International Congress “Anthropology in its Limits: Third Spaces”, they will be given by anthropologists whose projects and interests allow us new reflections on anthropological work in the 21st century. the establishment of dialogues with other actors, other disciplines, other discourses and other practices.
Mentions
2do. Congreso Internacional Antropología en sus límites
Anne Johnson
investigacion.ibero.mx/investigador/anne-w-johnson
Space cultures and space imaginaries in Mexico: Anthropological dialogues with the Mexican Space Agency
Planeta