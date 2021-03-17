home Mexico, USA Anza Trail

Photo: Ures, Sonora

The Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail commemorates, protects, and interprets the multicultural 1775-76 expedition by more than 240 men, women and children to settle the edge of the Spanish frontier and establish a mission and presidio in San Francisco. In the USA, the trail extends 1,200 miles through 20 counties in Arizona and California — from Nogales to the San Francisco Bay Area.The historic route also includes 600 miles in northern Mexico, where the settlers of San Francisco originated.

Key Links
anzahistorictrail.org

visitsonora.mx

https://www.nps.gov/articles/the-anza-trail-in-sonora.htm

Videos

Ruta Binacional

Photos

Arizpe, Sonora

Wikipedia
Juan_Bautista_de_Anza_National_Historic_Trail
Juan_Bautista_de_Anza

Planeta

Mexico-USA Borderlands
California
Arizona


