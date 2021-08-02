Buzzwords
Wikipedia: An arboretum in a general sense is a botanical collection composed exclusively of trees. More commonly, a modern arboretum is a botanical garden containing living collections of woody plants and is intended at least in part for scientific study.
Cholul, Merida
The Arboretum of Cholul is located on one side of its main plaza overlooking Cale 22 and Calle 23, by the side entrance to the parish of San Pedro.
facebook
goo.gl/maps/7TDjsgu7KUfW8JqP7
theyucatantimes.com
Wikipedia
Arboretum
Planeta