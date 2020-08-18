home Parks, USA Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

By Ron Mader   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on

Photo: Dusty Vaugn

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a national wildlife refuge in northeastern Alaska. It consists of 19,286,722 acres in the Alaska North Slope region. It is the largest national wildlife refuge in the country, slightly larger than the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/9yTJLnvNdVAsJo9f6

Key Links

fws.gov/refuge/arctic/
facebook

Headlines

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Democrats say Interior botched polar bear study in pursuit to drill ANWR

Wikipedia

Arctic_National_Wildlife_Refuge

Planeta

Alaska Links
Wildlife Tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.