The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a national wildlife refuge in northeastern Alaska. It consists of 19,286,722 acres in the Alaska North Slope region. It is the largest national wildlife refuge in the country, slightly larger than the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.
Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Democrats say Interior botched polar bear study in pursuit to drill ANWR
