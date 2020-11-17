Photo: Dusty Vaugn
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a national wildlife refuge in northeastern Alaska. It consists of 19,286,722 acres in the Alaska North Slope region. It is the largest national wildlife refuge in the country, slightly larger than the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.
Key Links
fws.gov/refuge/arctic
facebook
@USFWSAlaska
Google Maps
Headlines
Trump administration makes last-minute move to sell oil rights in Arctic refuge
Native Defenders Are Trying to Protect the Arctic Refuge—And Their Way of Life
Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Democrats say Interior botched polar bear study in pursuit to drill ANWR
Deceptions may sink plans to drill for oil in the Arctic Refuge
Alaska lawmakers support Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil, gas development
Democrats worry Arctic National Wildlife Refuge being lost amid tax debate – Politico (2017)
Oil and Gas
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is currently developing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for an oil and gas leasing program for the refuge’s coastal plain.
Elsewhere on the Web
arcticbirdfest.com
Alaska Nature and Wilderness
Search Results – UNT
Flickr Search
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Planeta