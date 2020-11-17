Photo: Dusty Vaugn

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a national wildlife refuge in northeastern Alaska. It consists of 19,286,722 acres in the Alaska North Slope region. It is the largest national wildlife refuge in the country, slightly larger than the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.

Oil and Gas

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is currently developing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for an oil and gas leasing program for the refuge’s coastal plain.

This is vandalism, pure and simple.

And they're going to do it in December, win or lose, "achieving a goal Republicans have sought for 40 years."https://t.co/f8SVC3ws9w — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) August 17, 2020

At a time when the world is awash in cheap oil, Trump is going full steam ahead to drill for in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, one of the last great pristine ecosystems left on earth.



Tom DeLay once said drilling in ANWR would "break the back..https://t.co/lIruTUrlPJ — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) August 17, 2020

JUST IN: Trump administration authorizes plan to sell drilling rights and spur oil development in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, setting up a possible auction by the end of 2020. https://t.co/Mjfio1afA1 — Bloomberg Law: Environment (@environment) August 17, 2020

